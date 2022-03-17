How 8 platforms pay content creators, from TikTok to YouTube

If you weren't too fond of the official YouTube app, there were many alternatives at your disposal. One of them was YouTube Vanced — a modded version of the original app that added features like ad blocking, background playback, and many more without charging users like YouTube's Premium tier. We even put it on our list of the best indie apps you can get. It further gained popularity by bringing back dislike counts in videos just as Google removed them from their service. Note that we've been telling you about the mod in the past tense. That's because we're here to mourn the passing of YouTube Vanced.

