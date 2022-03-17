ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri football enters spring game with quarterback battle

By By Kenny Van Doren
 2 days ago

Heading into Saturday, Missouri football has three quarterbacks rostered — Brady Cook, Tyler Macon and Tommy Lock — for the spring game, but the Tigers aren’t shying from the transfer portal nor welcoming in another quarterback for the summer.

“I can’t wait to continue to watch this battle unfold. I can’t wait to add other guys to it and look forward to Sam (Horn) getting in here this summer,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “We’re going to continue to add competition to this quarterback battle, because we need it more to win in this league.”

Horn, a four-star recruit, will join the locker room following his graduation, but taking the starting job could be a tough task out of the gates, which leaves Cook and Macon in a quarterback battle for the spring and summer camp.

Drinkwitz stated all spring that the starting quarterback for the 2022 season will not be announced following the spring game. Both Cook and Macon addressed the media Tuesday for the first time, hitting on the power of competition and their friendship off the field.

“Competition is competition,” Macon said. “Brady’s my brother, he’s a part of the Mizzou football team, so it’s always love, but he makes him better, I make him better. Every day is just a grind.”

Drinkwitz spoke on the growth he is seeing from Macon in his second spring with the Tigers, while trying to incorporate his multitude of tools to Missouri’s offensive scheme.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Drinkwitz said. “We had to talk to him this afternoon before our team practice and our team meeting just about bamboo. You water it for five years, and you see nothing. Then, it can grow in a matter of six weeks to six feet, so that’s the process. You got to continue to water, continue to repeat the steps necessary in order to grow.”

Missouri’s offense asks its quarterbacks to get two first downs with their feet a game, Drinkwitz added, something that he believes Cook and Macon can do easily.

After missing on Jayden Daniels, the Tigers are now linked to Georgia transfer JT Daniels per Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Daniels is reportedly visiting Missouri this weekend, looking for his third collegiate home in four years.

On Tuesday, Drinkwitz didn’t comment on Daniels, but he and the rostered quarterbacks are open to the option of a transfer.

“I am a competitor, Brady (Cook) is a competitor,” Macon said. “We just welcome competition. The best players gonna play, so I just leave that in the coach’s hands.”

Cook and Macon will be on opposite ends for the Black & Gold Game on Saturday, as Lock remains a back up for Cook. Hits on the quarterback are prohibited, but that won’t stop Macon and Cook from flashing their best attributes.

“I embrace it,” Macon responded to being named a running quarterback. “I have the capability, I have the God’s gift to use my legs. That’s who I am.”

Both Macon and Cook have only one collegiate start to their names, and with Cook making his first start in a bowl game, he is grateful for the experience and what he learned about the college football world.

Cook hopes to improve comfortability in the pocket, while flashing his arm and legs Saturday in an offense that flows similarly to last season.

“I’m just hoping to show everyone that I can push the ball down the field a little bit and complete some passes down the field,” Cook said. “And obviously continue to show my athleticism, go back and use my feet and extend plays.”

With a combination of first, second and third strings, both quarterbacks will be playing with unfamiliar targets. Drinkwitz is looking for growth Saturday and how his quarterbacks respond to success and defeat on the field.

“What’s the response?” Drinkwitz said regarding Cook and Macon’s hypothetical decisions. “What’s the leadership capability? Do the guys want to rally behind you and play or do they BCD — blame, complain and defend poor performance? There’s a lot of good teaching (Saturday).”

Key West, FL
