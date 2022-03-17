ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri baseball looks to prove doubters wrong in first series of SEC play

By By Tanner Ludwig
 2 days ago

Missouri baseball is looking for revenge as it opens SEC play against Vanderbilt on Friday. Last season, the Commodores swept the Tigers and outscored them 24-6 in three games.

Although it is definitely the underdog, Missouri is not scared when it comes to facing the No. 4 team in the nation.

“I think we are excited, we are ready,” coach Steve Bieser said. “We are going in to face a really good opponent on their turf, but I don’t think this team will back down from anyone. I think we’ll be there and beat our tails off all weekend.”

This game is going to be strength vs. strength as Vanderbilt’s dominant pitching will try to shut down the Tigers’ electric offense. The Commodores have a 2.07 team ERA and Missouri averages 9 runs a game. The last time the Tigers’ faced a pitching staff this good was their game against Gonzaga. Missouri managed to beat the Bulldogs arms early scoring five runs in three innings, but got blanked the rest of the way in a loss.

So far, the Tigers have been able to put opposing team’s coaches in a bind when it comes to bullpen usage. Missouri scores early and often in games chasing starters out and forcing relievers in. Against lesser teams this has been a recipe for success, but against Vanderbilt it won’t be so simple. Out of the bullpen, the Commodores have nine relievers who have made three or more appearances with a combined ERA of 1.14. The Tigers are going to have to scratch and claw for every run and can’t waste opportunities, which they have had a tendency to do at times.

On the other side of the equation, it is going to be just as hard for Missouri. Vanderbilt can definitely swing the bats. Its offense isn’t statistically as strong as Missouri, but it still averages a healthy 7.75 runs per game. The Tigers’ pitching staff has been much approved after a terrible 2021, but their bullpen filled with newcomers have yet to face an SEC- level challenge.

Missouri will need its starters to go deep into games so it won’t have to lean heavily on its unproven bullpen. The Tigers have used starter Spencer Miles as their Friday pitcher and he should have extra motivation for this series. Last year, Miles pitched 5⅓ innings against the Commodores, giving up 11 hits and six runs in a blowout loss. Miles has been much improved in 2022, dropping his ERA from 7.01 to 1.88.

After only getting 15 wins last year, Missouri has already secured 12 in 14 games. This weekend’s series against Vanderbilt gives a chance for Miles and the rest of the Tigers to prove they aren’t the same team that finished last in the SEC East.

