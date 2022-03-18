ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#4. Target

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $315.66 million

Target rolled out a new slogan in its 2021 “What We Value Shouldn’t Cost More” campaign. This was a rebrand from the long-standing slogan of “Expect More. Pay Less.” The new ads emphasized a diverse customer base with inspirational and inclusive messaging. The company’s holiday campaign showed racially and religiously diverse families celebrating the holidays in different ways. To create the campaign, Target teamed up with women-owned production companies Little Minx and Merman, in order to highlight a “commitment to diversity and inclusivity.”

#3. Walmart

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $331.35 million Launched in 2020 as an answer to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ is a service that offers free same-day delivery, free grocery delivery, gas discounts, and other perks. Though the company has avoided directly comparing itself to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ offers many of the same features. The launch was announced with a one-minute, documentary-style video that featured 22 real families. Compiled using over 100 hours of unscripted footage of the families, the ad touted “a different kind of membership,” emphasizing the convenience of Walmart+ and how it would enable families to spend more time together. In early 2022, Walmart incentivized buying a Walmart+ membership by announcing a partnership with Spotify that would give new members access to six free months of Spotify premium.
#10. Wix

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $180.09 million Wix spends heavily on ads to keep its edge over competitors like Squarespace and GoDaddy. But after annoyed viewers on sites like YouTube complained about the frequency of Wix ads, the company changed its strategy. In a 2020 campaign, Wix played off that criticism with ads that humorously listed “Things You’d Rather Do Than Watch Another Wix Ad,” including falling asleep in a tanning bed and getting a pedicure from a parrot. While this campaign was largely successful in positively shifting viewer attitudes, Wix’s advertising has missed the mark with other campaigns. In 2021, Wix released a series of negative ads targeting competitor WordPress, in which WordPress was personified as a glitching man at the root of a web developer’s mental health issues. This campaign was met with criticism from both WordPress users and the marketing community in general, prompting Wix’s CEO to write an open letter to the head of WordPress that was part-apology and part-doubling down on Wix’s position.
