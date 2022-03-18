#4. Target
- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $315.66 million
Target rolled out a new slogan in its 2021 “What We Value Shouldn’t Cost More” campaign. This was a rebrand from the long-standing slogan of “Expect More. Pay Less.” The new ads emphasized a diverse customer base with inspirational and inclusive messaging. The company’s holiday campaign showed racially and religiously diverse families celebrating the holidays in different ways. To create the campaign, Target teamed up with women-owned production companies Little Minx and Merman, in order to highlight a “commitment to diversity and inclusivity.”
Comments / 0