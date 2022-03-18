ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#3. Walmart

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $331.35 million

Launched in 2020 as an answer to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ is a service that offers free same-day delivery, free grocery delivery, gas discounts, and other perks. Though the company has avoided directly comparing itself to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ offers many of the same features. The launch was announced with a one-minute, documentary-style video that featured 22 real families. Compiled using over 100 hours of unscripted footage of the families, the ad touted “a different kind of membership,” emphasizing the convenience of Walmart+ and how it would enable families to spend more time together. In early 2022, Walmart incentivized buying a Walmart+ membership by announcing a partnership with Spotify that would give new members access to six free months of Spotify premium.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

