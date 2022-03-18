ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#7. Samsung Galaxy

By Framesira // Shutterstock
- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $256.89 million

In early 2022, Samsung created a new campaign for their “Galaxy for the Planet” initiative with the popular K-pop group BTS . The boy band alluded to Bob Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues” music video by holding up cue cards bearing the sustainability campaign’s messages. The ad coincided with the launch of Samsung’s new line of Galaxy phones and tablets that are made using ocean-bound plastics. Samsung is no stranger to using internationally beloved pop stars to market their products; in 2021, the company featured Charli XCX in an ad campaign for its Galaxy Buds2 earbuds. Samsung has also been notably successful in using video ads on Facebook and Instagram to market its products.

Wyoming News

#6. Amazon

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $271.58 million Amazon has a massive advertising business, bringing in $31.2 billion in ad sales in 2021. But the company is also estimated to be the biggest advertiser in history, with its ad spend totaling roughly $16.9 billion. Amazon has brought in star power to market its products, like its Superbowl ad for Alexa. The ad starred real-life couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, envisioning a world in which Alexa could read their minds. It’s speculated that much of Amazon’s ad spending goes toward sponsored searches, television ads, and third-party customer referrals. Amazon is well-known for its enormous spending on search engine marketing—ensuring their products come up first whenever someone searches online for products or brands.
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

Facebook’s bonus programs

In 2021, Meta announced it would invest $1 billion toward Facebook and Instagram’s creator programs as an option for creators to earn money. The investment would be used for creator funds and other monetization programs. Some of Facebook’s bonus programs include in-stream ads, “Star Challenges” for gaming creators, and the Reels summer bonus. Each model is different, rewarding influencers for things like signing up for ad embeds in their videos, utilizing Reels, or going live with another account. For years, Facebook, one of the premier social platforms, didn’t work much with influencers. The social platform. however has been singing a different tune lately. Mark Zuckerberg announced he would not take a percentage of revenue from content creators until 2023.
INTERNET
Wyoming News

Instagram’s Reels

Instagram is offering massive sums of money to creators to post short, multi-clip videos on its Reels feature—if the videos amass a high view count, that is. TikTok’s short-video format became huge in the digital world—so much so that competing platform Instagram was inspired to offer creators as much as $35,000 to post on its Reels feature. Instagram, the social platform most known for introducing the influencer concept, allows its creators to earn income in various ways. There’s the option of earning income through sponsored content, licensing content produced, and creating an Instagram shop. Content creators with a minimum of 5,000 Instagram followers and a little over 300 sponsored posts can earn $100,000 in a year.
INTERNET
Wyoming News

Snapchat’s Spotlight

Snapchat motivated users to submit clips for Spotlight consideration by offering a daily pool of more than $1 million to users who create entertaining snaps. In 2021, Snapchat launched Spotlight as an incentive for creators to develop short-form viral videos. Through Spotlight Challenges, monetary prizes range from $1,000 to $25,000, depending on the challenge. The app has also expanded its Creator Marketplace, which allows more opportunities for businesses to partner with creators. In the past, Snapchat connected its creators with advertisers through its Storytellers Program, which introduces brands to the app’s top content creators.
INTERNET
Wyoming News

YouTube’s Partner Program

YouTube will reach out to the creators who generate the most views and engagements every month to reward them for their videos via YouTube Shorts (different than ads on regular YouTube videos). It’s still possible to make a living as a content creator on YouTube, and there are various ways to monetize your following on the platform. The Youtube Partner Program grants content creators more access to YouTube resources such as additional funds from ads and revenue sharing. An AdSense account is needed to get...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Wyoming News

#10. Wix

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $180.09 million Wix spends heavily on ads to keep its edge over competitors like Squarespace and GoDaddy. But after annoyed viewers on sites like YouTube complained about the frequency of Wix ads, the company changed its strategy. In a 2020 campaign, Wix played off that criticism with ads that humorously listed “Things You’d Rather Do Than Watch Another Wix Ad,” including falling asleep in a tanning bed and getting a pedicure from a parrot. While this campaign was largely successful in positively shifting viewer attitudes, Wix’s advertising has missed the mark with other campaigns. In 2021, Wix released a series of negative ads targeting competitor WordPress, in which WordPress was personified as a glitching man at the root of a web developer’s mental health issues. This campaign was met with criticism from both WordPress users and the marketing community in general, prompting Wix’s CEO to write an open letter to the head of WordPress that was part-apology and part-doubling down on Wix’s position.
MENTAL HEALTH
Wyoming News

#8. Home Depot

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $207.23 million Right before the pandemic shut down many aspects of daily life in March 2020, Home Depot introduced a holiday ad campaign that showcased its new mobile app features. Among these was a feature using image recognition to identify repair parts, and an in-store product locator. The campaign was successful, driving up customer engagement with the app and sparking a surge in sales. The following holiday season, the home improvement giant took that campaign a step further, partnering with Verizon Media to create an immersive augmented reality ad experience where viewers could simulate placing holiday decor in their homes using the camera feature. Home Depot also capitalized on the surge of interest around DIY projects brought on by the pandemic, pushing its new slogan, “How Doers Get More Done.”
INTERNET
Wyoming News

Spotify’s Creator Fund

Live audio creators on Spotify can apply to be part of the platform’s fund for payouts. Content creators with a focus on live audio are eligible to create content and build their own community in Spotify’s live audio app through its Greenroom Creator Fund. Participants can receive payouts, which are calculated weekly for their work based on the size of their audience and content. The app allows creators to connect with their audience in real-time through unique features like “gems,” where listeners can double-tap a button whenever they hear something they like. Spotify decided to roll out the Creator Fund due to the recent popularity of real-time audio connections and to recognize the creators behind entertaining audio content.
SPOTIFY
Wyoming News

#4. Target

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $315.66 million Target rolled out a new slogan in its 2021 “What We Value Shouldn’t Cost More” campaign. This was a rebrand from the long-standing slogan of “Expect More. Pay Less.” The new ads emphasized a diverse customer base with inspirational and inclusive messaging. The company’s holiday campaign showed racially and religiously diverse families celebrating the holidays in different ways. To create the campaign, Target teamed up with women-owned production companies Little Minx and Merman, in order to highlight a “commitment to diversity and inclusivity.”
RETAIL
Wyoming News

#3. Walmart

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $331.35 million Launched in 2020 as an answer to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ is a service that offers free same-day delivery, free grocery delivery, gas discounts, and other perks. Though the company has avoided directly comparing itself to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ offers many of the same features. The launch was announced with a one-minute, documentary-style video that featured 22 real families. Compiled using over 100 hours of unscripted footage of the families, the ad touted “a different kind of membership,” emphasizing the convenience of Walmart+ and how it would enable families to spend more time together. In early 2022, Walmart incentivized buying a Walmart+ membership by announcing a partnership with Spotify that would give new members access to six free months of Spotify premium.
RETAIL
Wyoming News

#1. HBO Max

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $634.52 million HBO Max has dominated ad spending since launching in May of 2020. Much of HBO Max’s branding has leveraged the powerful draw of nostalgic shows by creating reboots, like the new “Gossip Girl” and the “Sex and the City” movie sequel called “And Just Like That.” The streaming service has also gotten creative with its branding for original shows with cult followings like “Euphoria.” The show’s distinctive makeup and costume looks have taken off on social media platforms like TikTok, and behind-the-scenes deep dives are offered on its popular YouTube channel. In 2021, HBO Max announced a cheaper membership with ads, allowing it to compete with other streaming services with similar tiers, like Hulu and Peacock. This story originally appeared on Wicked Reports and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
TV & VIDEOS
