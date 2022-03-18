#7. Samsung Galaxy
- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $256.89 million
In early 2022, Samsung created a new campaign for their “Galaxy for the Planet” initiative with the popular K-pop group BTS . The boy band alluded to Bob Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues” music video by holding up cue cards bearing the sustainability campaign’s messages. The ad coincided with the launch of Samsung’s new line of Galaxy phones and tablets that are made using ocean-bound plastics. Samsung is no stranger to using internationally beloved pop stars to market their products; in 2021, the company featured Charli XCX in an ad campaign for its Galaxy Buds2 earbuds. Samsung has also been notably successful in using video ads on Facebook and Instagram to market its products.
