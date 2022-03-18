ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors were looking for an inflation hedge

Rising inflation has become a growing issue, as the rate of inflation increased by 7% in 2021 . Periods of rampant inflation are tough on the economy because they cause the price of everything from rent to groceries to increase, which makes the dollar less valuable. Inflation can also cause a big hit to potential returns on investments, and that’s especially true for investments with fixed rates, like money market accounts, because these rates are generally lower than the rate of inflation, which means that the money earned on these accounts won’t cover the loss from inflation.

The one type of investment that tends to withstand surges in inflation , however, is commercial real estate. That’s because investors can raise the rental or lease rates on their properties to combat any potential losses from inflation. That being the case, investors purchased a record number of commercial properties in 2021 to hedge against inflation and mitigate any potential losses. This, in turn, helped real estate transactions surge.

This story originally appeared on EquityMultiple and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

