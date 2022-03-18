ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

#8. Home Depot

By NYC Russ // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FGv1_0eiXWnlV00

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $207.23 million

Right before the pandemic shut down many aspects of daily life in March 2020, Home Depot introduced a holiday ad campaign that showcased its new mobile app features. Among these was a feature using image recognition to identify repair parts, and an in-store product locator. The campaign was successful, driving up customer engagement with the app and sparking a surge in sales.

The following holiday season, the home improvement giant took that campaign a step further, partnering with Verizon Media to create an immersive augmented reality ad experience where viewers could simulate placing holiday decor in their homes using the camera feature. Home Depot also capitalized on the surge of interest around DIY projects brought on by the pandemic, pushing its new slogan, “How Doers Get More Done.”

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

What Aldi's First Checkout-Free Store Means For Technology

Supermarket chain giant Aldi is the latest brand to experiment with a checkout-free format for shopping at its brick-and-mortar outlets. Aldi is not the first name in the game to ditch the till, as big sharks like Walmart and Amazon have been rapidly expanding on the concept for the past few years. But the core premise remains the same — customers walk into a store, pick up their supplies under the eyes of cameras, and get going. The payment duties are handled in the background via an app or through a website.
RETAIL
Kiplinger

Alternatives to Amazon Prime for Free Shipping and More

That’s it. Enough. You’ve had it. Amazon Prime just raised its annual membership fee from $119 to $139, and now the two of you are breaking up. It’s time to swipe right on a new online retailer, a place to land to meet at least most of your online shopping needs -- conveniently, all in one place, without exorbitant shipping fees that add up, up, up.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot#Home Improvement#Digital Advertising#Smartphone App#Verizon Media
Joel Eisenberg

How Will Walmart’s New Business Changes Impact Their Consumers?

In-store Walmart shoppingCorporate.Walmart.com, for media purposes. This article is free of bias, and is based on accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article have been verified by outlets that are attributed below, including Corporate.Walmart.com, Shelley E. Kohan for Forbes.com, Doug McMillon (CEO of Walmart), and Amanda McDonald, Kristen Warfield, and Faye Brennan for EatThis.com.
KTAL

Best cheap security cameras

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Security cameras provide an effective way for you to keep a close eye on your home, office or family while you’re away. With today’s advancements in streaming and wireless technology, it’s easier and cheaper than ever to install high-quality security cameras wherever you wish.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Internet
CNET

iOS 15.4: Get Ready for Next Week's iPhone Upgrades

Apple could debut the next iOS update in less than a week, with Apple's first event of the year now confirmed for March 8. The fifth -- and possibly final -- beta for iOS 15.4 has rolled out to public testers. iOS 15.4's betas have introduced AirTag anti-stalking alerts, a gender-neutral voice option for Siri, new emoji, updates to Face ID and the long-awaited arrival of Universal Control.
CELL PHONES
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Walmart Wants to Give You Spotify to Keep You From Amazon Prime

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report launched its online membership program Walmart+ in 2020, offering unlimited same-day delivery from many of its stores, early access to Black Friday deals and fuel discounts from participating gas stations. It was a bit of a departure for the brand, which had previously...
BUSINESS
madison

Ask Brad: Subscribe to Amazon Prime or Walmart+?

The news of Amazon Prime increasing their membership prices has many shoppers considering canceling the service. If the $139 price of Amazon Prime no longer fits into your budget, Walmart+ is more affordable, at $98 per month. When Walmart+ first hit the subscription scene, there was only a $20 price...
SHOPPING
PC Magazine

Amazon Prime vs. Walmart+: What's the Difference?

Amazon is synonymous with online shopping; as of October 2021, it had 41% share of the US retail e-commerce market, according to Statista, thanks in large part to its popular Amazon Prime subscription service, which now has more than 200 million members. In the No. 2 spot is Walmart with...
NFL
CNET

How to Print a PDF From Your iPhone in a Few Quick Taps

We use our phones for nearly everything, which means you might need to print documents from your mobile device occasionally. Whether it's a work-related report or a new recipe, sometimes it's just easier to read a hard copy rather than a digital file on your phone's tiny 6-inch screen. Printing...
CELL PHONES
geekwire.com

Amazon quietly buys another multichannel retail technology company, UK-based Veeqo

Amazon confirmed Monday morning that it has acquired Veeqo, a software company based in the United Kingdom that offers inventory and fulfillment tools for e-commerce sellers on Amazon.com and other platforms. The acquisition continues a trend of Amazon building out its e-commerce infrastructure beyond its core platform. Its acquisition of...
BUSINESS
PC Magazine

No More Monthly Fees: How to Build Your Own Home Security System

Don't want to pay for professional installation or recurring monitoring fees? You don't need to spend a ton of money or stick to a single brand of products to protect your home by going the DIY route. Smart home security systems are ideal for keeping tabs on what's happening inside...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Smarten Up Your Home With Affordable Hubspace Products From Home Depot

Setting up smart home products can be a complex process, especially if they come from different companies that use different protocols. Wouldn’t it be simpler to do it with an app?. Hubspace works with a collection of smart products exclusively from The Home Depot, which you can control from...
ELECTRONICS
Fast Company

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other tech giants are finally mandating a return to the office

It’s been over two years since many employees working for America’s biggest tech giants have been required to work in the office. Like most office workers, they’ve spent a significant amount of time working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But those hoping working from home would last forever will be a bit disappointed. Some of the world’s biggest tech companies have announced a mandatory return to the office, reports Deadline. These include:
BUSINESS
pymnts

Home Depot, Lowe’s to Offer Virtual Home Improvement Workshops

Lowe’s and Home Depot are both set to offer virtual workshops on home improvement projects ranging from bathroom upgrades and lawn care, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (March 16). Per the report, the companies are both trying to keep hold of the pandemic quarantine-era penchant for home improvement. Both companies’ revenues...
TECHNOLOGY
Wyoming News

Brands spending the most on digital advertising

With brands pouring more money than ever before into advertising, it’s easy to understand why we’re inundated with ads on every platform, from the time we're reaching for our phones in the morning to when we’re dozing off to shows on streaming platforms at night. While it’s no surprise that heavy hitters like Amazon and Walmart have colossal advertising budgets, an emerging industry has propelled advertising money spending to new heights: streaming services. The so-called “streaming wars” have escalated over the past year with the...
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy