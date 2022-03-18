ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Federal Reserve prevented a distressed property sell-off, making easy debt available for deals

By Gold Picture // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41AwCo_0eiXWmsm00

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, investors expected the commercial real estate market to take a significant hit—which would have allowed them to snatch up distressed properties at bargain-basement prices. That didn’t happen, however, because the Federal Reserve made it a lot easier and cheaper to borrow by significantly lowering interest rates at the start of the pandemic. The cheaper cost of borrowing led to $102 billion in loans being extended to property owners in the first nine months of 2021, which kept the commercial real estate market from collapsing.

These loans were then converted into commercial mortgage securities, which are offered to individual investors, investment firms, and other financial management companies as shares. By doing this, swaths of investors were able to buy into commercial real estate transactions without having to fund the full purchase of the physical properties or land. Apartment buildings, life science labs, and industrial properties—which were expected to yield higher returns than other commercial properties, such as shopping malls or retail centers—were especially sought after. These types of commercial properties yielded more than $193 billion in sales during the third quarter of 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

How the Fed's rate hikes could affect U.S. consumers

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates on Wednesday by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled that it plans to lift them further in the coming months to battle high inflation, a shift that will likely be felt by most households. Higher interest rates can raise...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Commercial Mortgage#Financial Management#The Federal Reserve
International Business Times

Aussie Jumps On China Stimulus Hopes; Dollar Near Five-year Peak To Yen Before Fed

The Australian dollar jumped on Wednesday after comments from a senior Chinese official boosted hopes for more stimulus, while the U.S. dollar traded near a five-year high against the yen with markets expecting the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates for the first time in three years. The Aussie added...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Motley Fool

Mortgage Rate Update: A Federal Reserve Rate Hike Contributes to Rising Rates

Mortgage rates have been on the rise, and the Federal Reserve has now raised the short-term interest rate. Here's what that means for you. On March 17, 2022, mortgage rates increased. Rates have been on the upswing, and recent news from the Federal Reserve isn't likely to help matters. Here are today's average rates.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Is Buying Distressed Properties a Good Real Estate Investment?

Distressed properties are homes close to or already in foreclosure. Buying them has been a preferred way for real estate investors who flip houses to obtain their products. In January 2022, there were about 50% fewer foreclosures than in January 2020. If you're waiting on the sidelines for a housing...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Who owns the biggest slice of the $15.5 trillion corporate bond market? Not investors in the U.S.

U.S. companies have been on a borrowing blitz for the past decade, especially in the past two years of the pandemic amid ultralow borrowing rates. Who owns all those bonds? Foreign accounts own the biggest slice of the roughly $15.5 trillion market, or a 28% share as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (see chart below), according to a report Thursday from CreditSights, a research firm closely tracking the sector.
MARKETS
CNBC

Mortgage demand falls as interest rates surge to multiyear highs

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 4.27% from 4.09% for loans with a 20% down payment. Applications to refinance a home loan, which are most sensitive to weekly rate moves, fell 3% for the week, seasonally adjusted, and...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. So what. Does that make sense?. Sorta-kinda yes. According to J.P. Morgan's...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Federal Reserve Watch: Rate Rise Coming

The Federal Reserve is at the end of tapering and is now ready to raise its policy rate of interest at the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policymaking body, meets on March 15 and 16. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell...
U.S. POLITICS
WBAL Radio

Federal Reserve raises rates by a quarter of a percentage point

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percent on Wednesday, marking the first interest rate hike since 2018. The move is intended to help curb rising inflation, and it’s anticipated that the fed will do this another six times this year. “Meaning that, by the end of...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Inflation, Net Worth, And Federal Debt Burden Updates

Inflation looks uncomfortably high, ingrained and troublesome, but net worth looks fabulous. Last week, we received new data on inflation, the net worth of the U.S. private sector, and government finances. Inflation looks uncomfortably high, ingrained and troublesome, but net worth looks fabulous. Federal debt has reached alarming levels — almost 100% of GDP — but the burden of the debt is historically low, thanks to high inflation and very low interest rates. Not everything is as it seems on the surface.
BUSINESS
WMDT.com

Federal Reserve is raising interest rates: Will this impact homebuyers?

DELMARVA- For the first time since 2018, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates. That quarter-point hike comes at a time when inflation is at a 40-year high, and the federal reserve hopes the rise in rates will cool things down. But, this move could complicate things for prospective home-buyers, so 47ABC reached out to a local realtor to find out if there are concerns.
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

6 reasons for the surge in commercial real estate transactions in 2021

The residential real estate market has received quite a bit of attention over the last two years, and for good reason. The housing market has become so tight that inventory is extremely hard to come by in nearly every market, and prices are now higher than ever for homes. The properties that are listed for sale typically get snatched up in record time—and often sell for higher than asking price—which has made it tough for most buyers to compete. Case in point: A moderately priced...
RALEIGH, NC
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy