Federal Reserve prevented a distressed property sell-off, making easy debt available for deals

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, investors expected the commercial real estate market to take a significant hit—which would have allowed them to snatch up distressed properties at bargain-basement prices. That didn’t happen, however, because the Federal Reserve made it a lot easier and cheaper to borrow by significantly lowering interest rates at the start of the pandemic. The cheaper cost of borrowing led to $102 billion in loans being extended to property owners in the first nine months of 2021, which kept the commercial real estate market from collapsing.

These loans were then converted into commercial mortgage securities, which are offered to individual investors, investment firms, and other financial management companies as shares. By doing this, swaths of investors were able to buy into commercial real estate transactions without having to fund the full purchase of the physical properties or land. Apartment buildings, life science labs, and industrial properties—which were expected to yield higher returns than other commercial properties, such as shopping malls or retail centers—were especially sought after. These types of commercial properties yielded more than $193 billion in sales during the third quarter of 2021.