Economy

Brands spending the most on digital advertising

By ImYanis // Shutterstock
 23 hours ago

With brands pouring more money than ever before into advertising, it’s easy to understand why we’re inundated with ads on every platform, from the time we're reaching for our phones in the morning to when we’re dozing off to shows on streaming platforms at night.

While it’s no surprise that heavy hitters like Amazon and Walmart have colossal advertising budgets, an emerging industry has propelled advertising money spending to new heights: streaming services. The so-called “streaming wars” have escalated over the past year with the launch of new services like Discovery Plus and Paramount Plus, creating even more competition for subscribers.

Although tracking the amount brands spend on digital advertising isn't an exact science—due to companies’ opacity on where their money goes—it's still possible to identify which direction ad dollars are going based on estimates. Wicked Reports explored how major brands invested in digital ad spending in 2021. This story dives into notable digital ad campaigns and competitive strategies for the 10 brands that had the highest estimated digital ad spend from Jan. 1 to Dec 27, 2021, as reported by Pathmatics based on advertising spend estimates from their analytics platform.

#6. Amazon

#6. Amazon

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $271.58 million Amazon has a massive advertising business, bringing in $31.2 billion in ad sales in 2021. But the company is also estimated to be the biggest advertiser in history, with its ad spend totaling roughly $16.9 billion. Amazon has brought in star power to market its products, like its Superbowl ad for Alexa. The ad starred real-life couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, envisioning a world in which Alexa could read their minds. It’s speculated that much of Amazon’s ad spending goes toward sponsored searches, television ads, and third-party customer referrals. Amazon is well-known for its enormous spending on search engine marketing—ensuring their products come up first whenever someone searches online for products or brands.
#10. Wix

#10. Wix

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $180.09 million Wix spends heavily on ads to keep its edge over competitors like Squarespace and GoDaddy. But after annoyed viewers on sites like YouTube complained about the frequency of Wix ads, the company changed its strategy. In a 2020 campaign, Wix played off that criticism with ads that humorously listed “Things You’d Rather Do Than Watch Another Wix Ad,” including falling asleep in a tanning bed and getting a pedicure from a parrot. While this campaign was largely successful in positively shifting viewer attitudes, Wix’s advertising has missed the mark with other campaigns. In 2021, Wix released a series of negative ads targeting competitor WordPress, in which WordPress was personified as a glitching man at the root of a web developer’s mental health issues. This campaign was met with criticism from both WordPress users and the marketing community in general, prompting Wix’s CEO to write an open letter to the head of WordPress that was part-apology and part-doubling down on Wix’s position.
#4. Target

#4. Target

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $315.66 million Target rolled out a new slogan in its 2021 “What We Value Shouldn’t Cost More” campaign. This was a rebrand from the long-standing slogan of “Expect More. Pay Less.” The new ads emphasized a diverse customer base with inspirational and inclusive messaging. The company’s holiday campaign showed racially and religiously diverse families celebrating the holidays in different ways. To create the campaign, Target teamed up with women-owned production companies Little Minx and Merman, in order to highlight a “commitment to diversity and inclusivity.”
Wyoming News

Pinterest’s Creator Rewards

When people think of influencers, Pinterest may not be the first social platform that comes to mind. Pinterest is one of many platforms that’s also tapped the creator compensation approach and recently launched its Creator Rewards. In the program, content creators are compensated for their “inspiring, actionable content” and can tag brands that they’ve partnered with. To qualify for the program, participants must be located in the U.S., have a Pinterest business account, and of course, create original content.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

