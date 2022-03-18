Brands spending the most on digital advertising

With brands pouring more money than ever before into advertising, it’s easy to understand why we’re inundated with ads on every platform, from the time we're reaching for our phones in the morning to when we’re dozing off to shows on streaming platforms at night.

While it’s no surprise that heavy hitters like Amazon and Walmart have colossal advertising budgets, an emerging industry has propelled advertising money spending to new heights: streaming services. The so-called “streaming wars” have escalated over the past year with the launch of new services like Discovery Plus and Paramount Plus, creating even more competition for subscribers.

Although tracking the amount brands spend on digital advertising isn't an exact science—due to companies’ opacity on where their money goes—it's still possible to identify which direction ad dollars are going based on estimates. Wicked Reports explored how major brands invested in digital ad spending in 2021. This story dives into notable digital ad campaigns and competitive strategies for the 10 brands that had the highest estimated digital ad spend from Jan. 1 to Dec 27, 2021, as reported by Pathmatics based on advertising spend estimates from their analytics platform.