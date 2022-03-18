Weak bond markets sent investors seeking alternatives

When the returns on traditional investments, like stocks or bonds, are down, investors tend to seek out opportunities to make the target returns on their investments. At the close of 2021, the U.S. stock market posted the best three-year returns seen in 24 years—but the same was not true of bonds. In December 2021, the inflation rate in the U.S. jumped a whopping 7% —which, in turn, quickly pushed bond prices lower and decreased the potential for high returns for investors.

The lower bond prices caused key bond market indices to post their first losses since 2013 , and led investors to look for other ways to put their money to work, which included commercial real estate securities, real estate investment trusts, and other commercial property investments. While potentially risky, commercial real estate transactions can be lucrative for investors, with annual yields averaging between 6% and 12% , with potential for significant appreciation depending on market conditions and other factors. That means investing in commercial real estate has the potential for a significantly higher return on investment when compared to the average return on bonds .