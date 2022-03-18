ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Weak bond markets sent investors seeking alternatives

By larry1235 // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TF6O_0eiXWk7K00

When the returns on traditional investments, like stocks or bonds, are down, investors tend to seek out opportunities to make the target returns on their investments. At the close of 2021, the U.S. stock market posted the best three-year returns seen in 24 years—but the same was not true of bonds. In December 2021, the inflation rate in the U.S. jumped a whopping 7% —which, in turn, quickly pushed bond prices lower and decreased the potential for high returns for investors.

The lower bond prices caused key bond market indices to post their first losses since 2013 , and led investors to look for other ways to put their money to work, which included commercial real estate securities, real estate investment trusts, and other commercial property investments. While potentially risky, commercial real estate transactions can be lucrative for investors, with annual yields averaging between 6% and 12% , with potential for significant appreciation depending on market conditions and other factors. That means investing in commercial real estate has the potential for a significantly higher return on investment when compared to the average return on bonds .

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
FOXBusiness

Stocks remain higher as Fed lifts interest rates

U.S. stocks remained higher after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 20018. Investors also weighed Russia and Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed members of Congress. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33878.14 +333.80 +1.00%. SP500 S&P 500 4330.5 +68.05 +1.60%
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bond Markets#Commercial Real Estate#Stock#Commercial Property
Reuters

U.S. money markets bet on higher, earlier terminal fed funds rate

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - A key money market indicator is now pricing U.S. interest rates peaking at a higher level than previously forecast, as traders bet that the Federal Reserve will prioritise stamping out inflation over fretting about risks to economic growth. As war in Ukraine sparks renewed commodity...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Inflation will be WORSE than predicted this year after already hitting 40-year high as Goldman Sachs revises forecast to nearly double the Federal Reserve's goal of 2%

U.S. inflation will be even worse this year than expected, after the Federal Reserve’s primary inflation measurement hit its highest level in 40 years, according to a new report from Goldman Sachs. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 6.1 percent in January from a year ago, the...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Aussie Jumps On China Stimulus Hopes; Dollar Near Five-year Peak To Yen Before Fed

The Australian dollar jumped on Wednesday after comments from a senior Chinese official boosted hopes for more stimulus, while the U.S. dollar traded near a five-year high against the yen with markets expecting the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates for the first time in three years. The Aussie added...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MarketWatch

Who owns the biggest slice of the $15.5 trillion corporate bond market? Not investors in the U.S.

U.S. companies have been on a borrowing blitz for the past decade, especially in the past two years of the pandemic amid ultralow borrowing rates. Who owns all those bonds? Foreign accounts own the biggest slice of the roughly $15.5 trillion market, or a 28% share as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (see chart below), according to a report Thursday from CreditSights, a research firm closely tracking the sector.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

China’s Market Meltdown Has Traders Rushing to Buy Protection

Investors in Chinese financial markets are paying up for protection across all asset classes, discounting better-than-expected economic data and Beijing’s assurance it wants to avoid being sanctioned over its alliance with Russia. Hedging a gauge of Chinese shares is the priciest in at least a decade relative to U.S....
MARKETS
International Business Times

Japanese Investors Dump Overseas Bonds In February

Japanese investors in February sold the most overseas debt in a month in nearly two years on concerns over monetary tightening by the world's major central banks and an escalation in Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to Japan's Ministry of Finance data, domestic investors sold a net 3.2 trillion Japanese yen ($27.64...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Easterly Government Properties: An Inflation Resistant Bond Alternative For The Coming Recession

Economic growth is slowing and the yield curve is hinting at recession on the horizon. The yield curve is doing what it does best: forecast recession. The 10Y treasury yield minus the 2Y yield is now at 0.330 after dropping 124 basis points in a year. With the Fed set to raise rates this month and implement quantitative tightening it is beginning to look certain that a negative yield curve will signal in the next few months.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

When risk and uncertainty abound, investors move to government bonds in a “flight to safety”

War and other forms of international conflict produce a great deal of fear and uncertainty, which makes for volatile markets. And when investors are afraid and uncertain, they tend to move out of stocks and into government bonds. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, this has been happening more and more. So what does this “flight to safety” say about the economy?
ECONOMY
Reuters

Wall Street stocks, U.S. yields rise after Fed rate hike

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Main Wall Street stock indexes and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and laid out an aggressive plan for further increases to combat inflation. In a widely expected move, the Fed announced a quarter percentage point...
STOCKS
Retirement Daily

Rising Rates and Bond Funds - Consider These Alternatives

Bond funds — including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — are popular because they have appealing features. But they do have some significant disadvantages. Bond funds are liquid and less volatile than equity funds, and they typically pay monthly income. They come in many flavors, from the lowest-risk offerings like short-term U.S. Treasury funds to riskier investments such as junk-bond funds that offer higher rates and potentially higher returns. Municipal bond funds pay interest that’s free of federal income tax and sometimes state tax.
MARKETS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy