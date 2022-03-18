9. Discovery Plus

- Estimated digital advertising spend (2021): $183.83 million

When Discovery Plus launched in 2020, it joined the already-crowded space of established streaming services competing for audiences. Much of the platform’s ad spend focused on differentiating itself from its competitors by emphasizing a focus on reality television . Discovery Plus’ largest campaign was dedicated to advertising its many subsidiaries, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, and Animal Planet.

As of May 2021, the streaming service was the most-seen brand on TV, according to NextTV.com, with 44.1 billion TV ad impressions across the Discovery Channel and other networks. In May, Discovery completed a $43 billion merger with WarnerMedia , and announced it would be investing a significant sum into original programming for Discovery Plus subscribers. Discovery Plus also teamed up with Verizon to offer customers a free year of the streaming service, a partnership strategy also utilized by Disney Plus.