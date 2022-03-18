Soaring home prices increased demand for apartment rentals

Between the housing market inventory shortage and the rapidly increasing prices of homes, buyers have been priced out or pushed out of home purchases across the nation. In turn, the demand for rental properties has skyrocketed—which has led investors to set their sights on apartment buildings. In 2021, multifamily property sales—which includes apartments, duplexes, fourplexes, and other multifamily units— totaled $335.3 billion , up 128% from the year prior.

By purchasing apartment buildings, commercial property investors are able to capitalize on the opportunity to profit from the increased rent prices that occurred. In 2021, rent increased by an average of 11% —or three times the normal rate—and it has only continued to increase from there. As of February 2022, the average national rent price for one-bedroom units was up 22.6% year over year, and two-bedroom rent was up an average of 20.4%.