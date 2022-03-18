ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Soaring home prices increased demand for apartment rentals

By Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UyqjN_0eiXWiLs00

Between the housing market inventory shortage and the rapidly increasing prices of homes, buyers have been priced out or pushed out of home purchases across the nation. In turn, the demand for rental properties has skyrocketed—which has led investors to set their sights on apartment buildings. In 2021, multifamily property sales—which includes apartments, duplexes, fourplexes, and other multifamily units— totaled $335.3 billion , up 128% from the year prior.

By purchasing apartment buildings, commercial property investors are able to capitalize on the opportunity to profit from the increased rent prices that occurred. In 2021, rent increased by an average of 11% —or three times the normal rate—and it has only continued to increase from there. As of February 2022, the average national rent price for one-bedroom units was up 22.6% year over year, and two-bedroom rent was up an average of 20.4%.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Rent#Commercial Property#Housing Market
Fortune

The red-hot housing market isn’t sustainable—CoreLogic forecasts home price growth to slow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Entering into 2020, the nation already didn't have enough homes built to satisfy millennials who were entering into their peak first-time home-buying years. Then the COVID-19 crisis struck. The ensuing record low mortgage rates and flexible work from home policies—which allowed buyers to expand their home search further into the burbs—only attracted more buyers into an already tight and competitive market. Simply put: The pandemic created a perfect storm in the housing market.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Foreclosure Starts Soar While Pending Home Sales Sink

The U.S. housing market appears to have begun 2022 on the wrong foot, with newly published data on January activity reporting foreclosures at their highest levels in two years while pending home sales continue to decline. What Happened: On the foreclosures front, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) reported that home...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Fortune

What to expect in the 2022 spring housing market, as told by 3 charts

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Entering into 2022, the consensus among much of the real estate industry was that the spring housing market—the industry's peak season—would be a bit less frenzied this year. After all, it couldn't get much worse than the 2021 spring housing market, when over 70% of home listings saw a bidding war, right?
REAL ESTATE
Money

Homebuyer Heartbreak: 4 Facts That Show How Much Harder It Is to Buy a House Now

COVID-19 has made the past two years brutal for prospective homebuyers, and, unfortunately, there’s no relief in sight. Prices continue to climb, the bidding process is more competitive than ever, and there just aren’t enough homes on the market to satisfy America’s seemingly insatiable demand for real estate. And with mortgage rates rising ahead of planned interest rate hikes at the Federal Reserve, the extra expenses don’t stop once the deal is closed. Higher mortgage rates mean higher monthly payments.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The nation’s 10 most overvalued housing markets face a new real estate world

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Mortgage rates are nearly three-fourths of a percent higher than they were a year ago, and home prices rose nationwide by 18.8% annually in December, making it harder than ever to find an affordable place to live. But in some cities, it’s a lot harder to find a home than others.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The housing market’s key metric just took an ugly turn for homebuyers

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Enticed by record-low mortgage rates and employers allowing them to work from anywhere, home shoppers rushed into the housing market during the pandemic. That influx of buyers caused inventory—the number of homes for sale—to plummet. Of course, less supply in the face of higher demand is the perfect recipe for spiking home prices.
REAL ESTATE
Money

The 10 Hottest Cities for Gen Z Renters

After working from their family homes or college towns in the early days of the pandemic, Gen Z is finally moving to the big city. A new report from RentCafe, a real estate listing firm, found the volume of rental applications from people born between 1997 and 2012 rose 21% over the past year, while the volume of applications for all other generations fell.
HOUSE RENT
Fortune

The housing market frenzy will pass. Just not this spring

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. We're in the middle of the housing market's hottest stretch in the nation's history. U.S. home prices are up 18.8% over the past 12 months. That's well...
REAL ESTATE
CBS San Francisco

Skyrocketing Gas Prices Increase Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Record-breaking gas prices are accelerating the transition to electric vehicles in California, with demand far outpacing the current supply of cars. “There could be waiting. There could be paying a little bit more. Those are both possibilities depending on what car they want,” said David Shapiro, CEO of Cartelligent, a car brokerage company based in Marin. Shapiro says it’s not uncommon for buyers to wait weeks if not months for electric cars and hybrids to become available. But even while cars are short supply, there’s no shortage of people willing to consider a switch from gas to electric, especially...
SAN JOSE, CA
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy