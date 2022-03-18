ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube’s Partner Program

By Sutipond Somnam // Shutterstock
YouTube will reach out to the creators who generate the most views and engagements every month to reward them for their videos via YouTube Shorts (different than ads on regular YouTube videos).

It’s still possible to make a living as a content creator on YouTube, and there are various ways to monetize your following on the platform. The Youtube Partner Program grants content creators more access to YouTube resources such as additional funds from ads and revenue sharing. An AdSense account is needed to get started, and users have to agree to YouTube’s monetization policies.

Affiliate marketing is a popular method that many content creators use for additional income. For example, you can advertise a product for a brand and include the affiliate link. When someone clicks on the affiliate link to purchase the product, the creator earns a small percentage of the sale. Over time, these small commissions add up and can even build into a livable wage. YouTube Shorts creators can earn between $100 to $100,000 if their videos go viral.

This story originally appeared on Planoly and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Twitch’s Ads Incentive Program

In February 2022, Twitch rolled out its Ads Incentive Program, which could help content creators earn more steady income. The program pays select streamers a set monthly revenue. There are options for different payouts based on how many ads are run per hour and the length of hours the ads have been streamed. The number of funds paid will vary by creator, but according to Twitch, there’s no cap on the income that can be earned.
Spotify’s Creator Fund

Live audio creators on Spotify can apply to be part of the platform’s fund for payouts. Content creators with a focus on live audio are eligible to create content and build their own community in Spotify’s live audio app through its Greenroom Creator Fund. Participants can receive payouts, which are calculated weekly for their work based on the size of their audience and content. The app allows creators to connect with their audience in real-time through unique features like “gems,” where listeners can double-tap a button whenever they hear something they like. Spotify decided to roll out the Creator Fund due to the recent popularity of real-time audio connections and to recognize the creators behind entertaining audio content.
Facebook’s bonus programs

In 2021, Meta announced it would invest $1 billion toward Facebook and Instagram’s creator programs as an option for creators to earn money. The investment would be used for creator funds and other monetization programs. Some of Facebook’s bonus programs include in-stream ads, “Star Challenges” for gaming creators, and the Reels summer bonus. Each model is different, rewarding influencers for things like signing up for ad embeds in their videos, utilizing Reels, or going live with another account. For years, Facebook, one of the premier social platforms, didn’t work much with influencers. The social platform. however has been singing a different tune lately. Mark Zuckerberg announced he would not take a percentage of revenue from content creators until 2023.
Instagram’s Reels

Instagram is offering massive sums of money to creators to post short, multi-clip videos on its Reels feature—if the videos amass a high view count, that is. TikTok’s short-video format became huge in the digital world—so much so that competing platform Instagram was inspired to offer creators as much as $35,000 to post on its Reels feature. Instagram, the social platform most known for introducing the influencer concept, allows its creators to earn income in various ways. There’s the option of earning income through sponsored content, licensing content produced, and creating an Instagram shop. Content creators with a minimum of 5,000 Instagram followers and a little over 300 sponsored posts can earn $100,000 in a year.
