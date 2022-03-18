YouTube’s Partner Program

YouTube will reach out to the creators who generate the most views and engagements every month to reward them for their videos via YouTube Shorts (different than ads on regular YouTube videos).

It’s still possible to make a living as a content creator on YouTube, and there are various ways to monetize your following on the platform. The Youtube Partner Program grants content creators more access to YouTube resources such as additional funds from ads and revenue sharing. An AdSense account is needed to get started, and users have to agree to YouTube’s monetization policies.

Affiliate marketing is a popular method that many content creators use for additional income. For example, you can advertise a product for a brand and include the affiliate link. When someone clicks on the affiliate link to purchase the product, the creator earns a small percentage of the sale. Over time, these small commissions add up and can even build into a livable wage. YouTube Shorts creators can earn between $100 to $100,000 if their videos go viral.

This story originally appeared on Planoly and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.