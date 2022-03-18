ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotify’s Creator Fund

By DC Studio // Shutterstock
Live audio creators on Spotify can apply to be part of the platform’s fund for payouts.

Content creators with a focus on live audio are eligible to create content and build their own community in Spotify’s live audio app through its Greenroom Creator Fund . Participants can receive payouts, which are calculated weekly for their work based on the size of their audience and content.

The app allows creators to connect with their audience in real-time through unique features like “gems,” where listeners can double-tap a button whenever they hear something they like. Spotify decided to roll out the Creator Fund due to the recent popularity of real-time audio connections and to recognize the creators behind entertaining audio content.

