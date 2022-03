Netflix is cracking down on password sharing and some users will now be charged an extra fee for anyone else using their sign-in for the streaming service.The company says that the new fee option will be rolled out over the next few weeks and will target people sharing accounts outside their immediate household.“Members on our Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don’t live with — each with their own profile, personalised recommendations, login and password — at a lower price,” the company said in a statement.The test will for...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO