Amazon has a massive advertising business , bringing in $31.2 billion in ad sales in 2021. But the company is also estimated to be the biggest advertiser in history, with its ad spend totaling roughly $16.9 billion . Amazon has brought in star power to market its products, like its Superbowl ad for Alexa. The ad starred real-life couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, envisioning a world in which Alexa could read their minds.

It’s speculated that much of Amazon’s ad spending goes toward sponsored searches, television ads, and third-party customer referrals. Amazon is well-known for its enormous spending on search engine marketing —ensuring their products come up first whenever someone searches online for products or brands.