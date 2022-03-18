Snapchat’s Spotlight

Snapchat motivated users to submit clips for Spotlight consideration by offering a daily pool of more than $1 million to users who create entertaining snaps.

In 2021, Snapchat launched Spotlight as an incentive for creators to develop short-form viral videos. Through Spotlight Challenges, monetary prizes range from $1,000 to $25,000 , depending on the challenge. The app has also expanded its Creator Marketplace, which allows more opportunities for businesses to partner with creators. In the past, Snapchat connected its creators with advertisers through its Storytellers Program, which introduces brands to the app’s top content creators.