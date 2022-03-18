Instagram’s Reels

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram is offering massive sums of money to creators to post short, multi-clip videos on its Reels feature—if the videos amass a high view count, that is. TikTok’s short-video format became huge in the digital world—so much so that competing platform Instagram was inspired to offer creators as much as $35,000 to post on its Reels feature.

Instagram, the social platform most known for introducing the influencer concept, allows its creators to earn income in various ways. There’s the option of earning income through sponsored content, licensing content produced, and creating an Instagram shop. Content creators with a minimum of 5,000 Instagram followers and a little over 300 sponsored posts can earn $100,000 in a year.

Wyoming News

Pinterest’s Creator Rewards

When people think of influencers, Pinterest may not be the first social platform that comes to mind. Pinterest is one of many platforms that’s also tapped the creator compensation approach and recently launched its Creator Rewards. In the program, content creators are compensated for their “inspiring, actionable content” and can tag brands that they’ve partnered with. To qualify for the program, participants must be located in the U.S., have a Pinterest business account, and of course, create original content.
Wyoming News

Facebook’s bonus programs

In 2021, Meta announced it would invest $1 billion toward Facebook and Instagram’s creator programs as an option for creators to earn money. The investment would be used for creator funds and other monetization programs. Some of Facebook’s bonus programs include in-stream ads, “Star Challenges” for gaming creators, and the Reels summer bonus. Each model is different, rewarding influencers for things like signing up for ad embeds in their videos, utilizing Reels, or going live with another account. For years, Facebook, one of the premier social platforms, didn’t work much with influencers. The social platform. however has been singing a different tune lately. Mark Zuckerberg announced he would not take a percentage of revenue from content creators until 2023.
Wyoming News

How 8 platforms pay content creators, from TikTok to YouTube

The days of content creators being compensated with beauty products and swag may soon be over as the now-multibillion-dollar content creation industry transitions toward monetary compensation from platforms. To illustrate various pay-to-create models, Planoly examined the business models and creator compensation programs for eight of the biggest online media platforms to see how they compare. The digital creator economy—which includes millions of writers, streamers, beauty vloggers, and more—has exploded in...
