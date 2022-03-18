Instagram’s Reels

Instagram is offering massive sums of money to creators to post short, multi-clip videos on its Reels feature—if the videos amass a high view count, that is. TikTok’s short-video format became huge in the digital world—so much so that competing platform Instagram was inspired to offer creators as much as $35,000 to post on its Reels feature.

Instagram, the social platform most known for introducing the influencer concept, allows its creators to earn income in various ways. There’s the option of earning income through sponsored content, licensing content produced, and creating an Instagram shop. Content creators with a minimum of 5,000 Instagram followers and a little over 300 sponsored posts can earn $100,000 in a year.