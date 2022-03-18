Pinterest’s Creator Rewards

When people think of influencers, Pinterest may not be the first social platform that comes to mind. Pinterest is one of many platforms that’s also tapped the creator compensation approach and recently launched its Creator Rewards. In the program, content creators are compensated for their “inspiring, actionable content” and can tag brands that they’ve partnered with.

To qualify for the program, participants must be located in the U.S., have a Pinterest business account, and of course, create original content.