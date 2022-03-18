ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Pinterest’s Creator Rewards

By Twin Design // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9mBY_0eiXWXal00

When people think of influencers, Pinterest may not be the first social platform that comes to mind. Pinterest is one of many platforms that’s also tapped the creator compensation approach and recently launched its Creator Rewards. In the program, content creators are compensated for their “inspiring, actionable content” and can tag brands that they’ve partnered with.

To qualify for the program, participants must be located in the U.S., have a Pinterest business account, and of course, create original content.

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Yes, the Facebook Protect security email is real

In late February and early March, some people on Facebook began receiving emails about “Facebook Protect.” The email warns the person that their account might be more susceptible to attacks by hackers because their account can reach a lot more people than the average Facebook user. It then says that person is required to turn on the new Facebook Protect to secure their account.
INTERNET
WGAL

Facebook and YouTube say they removed Zelenskyy deepfake video

Facebook and YouTube said Wednesday that they removed uploads of a deepfake video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that purported to show him yielding to Russia. The deepfake spread widely online Wednesday, as noticed earlier by Vice's Motherboard. In the video, which CNN Business has reviewed, Zelenskyy appears to stand behind a presidential podium and in front of a backdrop, both of which feature the Ukrainian coat of arms. Wearing a green shirt, Zelenskyy speaks in Ukrainian, appearing to tell Ukrainians to put down their weapons in the weeks-old war against Russia.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HackerNoon

Making Money Online: Turning Content Creation into Career

Online content creators are finding niches in the digital sphere and finding ways to make money online. Pay per click ads, affiliate linking, brand partnerships are just some examples of how online content creators can make money. Here are some of the ways money is being made online, and how you can do it too. The average start-up cost is around $42 for the year, from servers like Bluehost and Host Gator, the average start up a blog is $42 per year.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#Content Creators#Creator Rewards
The Verge

Facebook shuts down its attempt to remake original Facebook inside Facebook

Less than two years after its launch, Facebook is shutting down Campus, a section of its app designed for college students, the latest blow to the company’s efforts to retain younger users. Campus users could access a special news feed and join groups, events, and chat rooms focused on college life. It also included a directory where users could find and friend other students on the app.
INTERNET
Business Insider

How to temporarily deactivate your Facebook account without losing your data

You can deactivate or delete your Facebook account in the Settings tab. Deactivating a Facebook account is temporary, while deleting a Facebook account is permanent. When you deactivate Facebook, people will not be able to see your timeline or find your account. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library for more stories.
INTERNET
Independent Record

Watch Now: Facebook is losing users

For the first time in its history, Facebook lost users. The social media giant points to the rise of TikTok as the reason for the fall.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
HackerNoon

What is Web3.0?! Explaining the Future of the Internet

Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the World Wide Web, initially referred to Web 3.0 as the Semantic Web, with the goal of creating a more autonomous, intelligent, and open internet. Data will be decentralized, which is a significant improvement over the present generation of the internet (Web 2.0), in which data is mostly held in centralized repositories. For this to occur, programs must comprehend information theoretically and culturally. The semantic web and artificial intelligence (AI) are the two pillars of the web's development.
INTERNET
Wyoming News

Facebook’s bonus programs

In 2021, Meta announced it would invest $1 billion toward Facebook and Instagram’s creator programs as an option for creators to earn money. The investment would be used for creator funds and other monetization programs. Some of Facebook’s bonus programs include in-stream ads, “Star Challenges” for gaming creators, and the Reels summer bonus. Each model is different, rewarding influencers for things like signing up for ad embeds in their videos, utilizing Reels, or going live with another account. For years, Facebook, one of the premier social platforms, didn’t work much with influencers. The social platform. however has been singing a different tune lately. Mark Zuckerberg announced he would not take a percentage of revenue from content creators until 2023.
INTERNET
Wyoming News

Instagram’s Reels

Instagram is offering massive sums of money to creators to post short, multi-clip videos on its Reels feature—if the videos amass a high view count, that is. TikTok’s short-video format became huge in the digital world—so much so that competing platform Instagram was inspired to offer creators as much as $35,000 to post on its Reels feature. Instagram, the social platform most known for introducing the influencer concept, allows its creators to earn income in various ways. There’s the option of earning income through sponsored content, licensing content produced, and creating an Instagram shop. Content creators with a minimum of 5,000 Instagram followers and a little over 300 sponsored posts can earn $100,000 in a year.
INTERNET
Wyoming News

Snapchat’s Spotlight

Snapchat motivated users to submit clips for Spotlight consideration by offering a daily pool of more than $1 million to users who create entertaining snaps. In 2021, Snapchat launched Spotlight as an incentive for creators to develop short-form viral videos. Through Spotlight Challenges, monetary prizes range from $1,000 to $25,000, depending on the challenge. The app has also expanded its Creator Marketplace, which allows more opportunities for businesses to partner with creators. In the past, Snapchat connected its creators with advertisers through its Storytellers Program, which introduces brands to the app’s top content creators.
INTERNET
Wyoming News

Twitch’s Ads Incentive Program

In February 2022, Twitch rolled out its Ads Incentive Program, which could help content creators earn more steady income. The program pays select streamers a set monthly revenue. There are options for different payouts based on how many ads are run per hour and the length of hours the ads have been streamed. The number of funds paid will vary by creator, but according to Twitch, there’s no cap on the income that can be earned.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

TikTok's Double Captions Glitch Has Left Creators Wanting Answers

Despite the notion of social media apps being designed to make our lives easier, they're not exempt from frequent glitches. From Instagram stories displaying the message “No one has seen this yet” to pictures disappearing on Facebook, social media apps are known to experience frequent glitching. And it turns out that TikTok is currently in the hot seat.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Benzinga

Pinterest Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pinterest. Looking at options history for Pinterest PINS we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy