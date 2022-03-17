ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Former Teacher of the Year is first Democrat to enter campaign for state superintendent

By Nuria Martinez-Keel, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 1 day ago

A Democrat and former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year has established a campaign for state superintendent of public instruction, a key race that so far has seen only Republican candidates.

Jena Nelson, 44, filed with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission on Thursday to raise funds for the 2022 state superintendent election.

She has not formally announced her candidacy, but the entry is an initial step before candidates file to run April 13-15.

Nelson, of Edmond, would be the first non-Republican to enter the race. Three Republicans had filed their campaign paperwork by July for state superintendent , and for months it appeared the June GOP primary could be the race's deciding election.

More: Oklahoma City schools to end uniforms for middle and high schools next year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069bFn_0eiXWQPg00

The winner of the Nov. 8 General Election will succeed state schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister as the head of the Oklahoma State Department of Education and as the chair of the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

Hofmeister has served eight years in office and is term limited this year. In October, she switched to the Democratic party and announced a campaign for governor.

Nelson is an English composition and academic enhancement teacher at Deer Creek Middle School. She was Oklahoma's 2020 Teacher of the Year.

She could not be reached for comment.

“As someone who came from less than humble beginnings, I am proud to represent every kid that has struggled and failed and has picked themselves up again to achieve their goals,” Nelson said at her Teacher of the Year award ceremony. “I am the proud product of every single teacher that believed in me and pushed me to be more than my circumstances.”

Oklahoma school voucher bill: Homeschool funds cut out, income cap added

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ntsod_0eiXWQPg00

Republican April Grace, the superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools, appears to lead all four candidates in fundraising. The 2021 Oklahoma Superintendent of the Year has raised more than $192,000 with $151,700 still on hand, according to her latest campaign finance reports.

Oklahoma Education Secretary Ryan Walters, a former finalist for Teacher of the Year, has reported nearly $150,000 in contributions to his campaign. He is a member of Gov. Kevin Stitt's cabinet, and the governor spoke at Walters' campaign kickoff event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8qJK_0eiXWQPg00

Peggs Public Schools superintendent, John Cox, reported $51,545 in total fundraising.

Cox ran for state schools superintendent as a Democrat in 2014 and 2018. This is his first bid for the position on the Republican ballot.

More: State school board quickly passes HB 1775 rules, rejects new health education standards

Nelson has been a vocal supporter of teachers and public education. She is an outspoken critic of Senate Bill 1647, which would allow families to use taxpayer funds for private-school costs.

"Do not be fooled," Nelson wrote in a Feb. 3 Twitter post. "The political elite have defunded public education and blamed us for the issues. Now they want to privatize schools. Well this teacher has a lot to say about that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JUQU_0eiXWQPg00

Reporter Nuria Martinez-Keel covers K-12 and higher education throughout the state of Oklahoma. Have a story idea for Nuria? She can be reached at nmartinez-keel@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @NuriaMKeel. Support Nuria’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com .

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Former Teacher of the Year is first Democrat to enter campaign for state superintendent

Comments / 5

rbcoy
1d ago

Thank Goodness Hoffmeister is gone! Big Time Fraud, glad to see she switched to where she belonged, Democrat party! She has no conservative values, Nelson won't be better!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
The Hill

Biden warns Beijing: No 'material support' to Russia

President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provides “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday. “President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia,”...
POTUS
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Edmond, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
Edmond, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Elections
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
Reuters

U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Kemp signs law suspending Georgia gas taxes through May

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday signed a law suspending Georgia's motor fuel tax through the end of May. Lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly approved House Bill 304 without opposition, in an attempt to give drivers a break from high gas prices. Georgia’s gasoline price...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Hofmeister
Person
Ryan Walters
Person
Kevin Stitt
Fox News

John Clayton, longtime ESPN reporter on NFL, dead at 67

SEATTLE — Longtime NFL journalist John Clayton died Friday following a short illness. He was 67. The Seattle Seahawks announced the death for Clayton's family in a statement. Clayton worked for the team in recent years as a sideline reporter on radio broadcasts. Nicknamed "The Professor," Clayton spent more...
NFL
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy