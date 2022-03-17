Former Teacher of the Year is first Democrat to enter campaign for state superintendent

A Democrat and former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year has established a campaign for state superintendent of public instruction, a key race that so far has seen only Republican candidates.

Jena Nelson, 44, filed with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission on Thursday to raise funds for the 2022 state superintendent election.

She has not formally announced her candidacy, but the entry is an initial step before candidates file to run April 13-15.

Nelson, of Edmond, would be the first non-Republican to enter the race. Three Republicans had filed their campaign paperwork by July for state superintendent , and for months it appeared the June GOP primary could be the race's deciding election.

The winner of the Nov. 8 General Election will succeed state schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister as the head of the Oklahoma State Department of Education and as the chair of the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

Hofmeister has served eight years in office and is term limited this year. In October, she switched to the Democratic party and announced a campaign for governor.

Nelson is an English composition and academic enhancement teacher at Deer Creek Middle School. She was Oklahoma's 2020 Teacher of the Year.

She could not be reached for comment.

“As someone who came from less than humble beginnings, I am proud to represent every kid that has struggled and failed and has picked themselves up again to achieve their goals,” Nelson said at her Teacher of the Year award ceremony. “I am the proud product of every single teacher that believed in me and pushed me to be more than my circumstances.”

Republican April Grace, the superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools, appears to lead all four candidates in fundraising. The 2021 Oklahoma Superintendent of the Year has raised more than $192,000 with $151,700 still on hand, according to her latest campaign finance reports.

Oklahoma Education Secretary Ryan Walters, a former finalist for Teacher of the Year, has reported nearly $150,000 in contributions to his campaign. He is a member of Gov. Kevin Stitt's cabinet, and the governor spoke at Walters' campaign kickoff event.

Peggs Public Schools superintendent, John Cox, reported $51,545 in total fundraising.

Cox ran for state schools superintendent as a Democrat in 2014 and 2018. This is his first bid for the position on the Republican ballot.

Nelson has been a vocal supporter of teachers and public education. She is an outspoken critic of Senate Bill 1647, which would allow families to use taxpayer funds for private-school costs.

"Do not be fooled," Nelson wrote in a Feb. 3 Twitter post. "The political elite have defunded public education and blamed us for the issues. Now they want to privatize schools. Well this teacher has a lot to say about that."

Reporter Nuria Martinez-Keel covers K-12 and higher education throughout the state of Oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Former Teacher of the Year is first Democrat to enter campaign for state superintendent