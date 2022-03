Dale Earnhardt was a legend in NASCAR. That much is obvious. However, Earnhardt was not only a legend on the track but off it as well. Indeed, Earnhardt never failed to deliver some classic one-liners over the course of his career. Perhaps his biggest was “Second place is just the first loser.” Another was, “It’s a never-ending battle of making your car better and also trying to be better yourself.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO