How 8 platforms pay content creators, from TikTok to YouTube

The days of content creators being compensated with beauty products and swag may soon be over as the now-multibillion-dollar content creation industry transitions toward monetary compensation from platforms.

To illustrate various pay-to-create models, Planoly examined the business models and creator compensation programs for eight of the biggest online media platforms to see how they compare.

The digital creator economy—which includes millions of writers, streamers, beauty vloggers, and more—has exploded in recent years, leading many social media platforms to launch creator fund initiatives. In 2020, when TikTok launched its creator fund with a $200 million initial investment, the platform said it would accrue to $1 billion within the U.S. and globally in three years.

In the past, content creators had to go out on their own to forge partnerships with brands in order to make a living online. Now, platforms are paying influencers to create content and increase engagement with viewers—whether encouraging them to use the Reels feature on Instagram or live streams on YouTube.

Creator funds serve as a way of cutting content creators a slice of the monetary pie. Some sites have tipping or subscription options where creators can earn money, but these are not necessarily through the platform itself. Twitter is working on a plan to pay creators but doesn’t offer this yet. The ability of these fairly new funding initiatives to attract and keep quality talent remains to be seen, but it may be a start in developing a steady business model for creative partnerships.

Keep reading to learn more about how content creators are getting paid by major online platforms.