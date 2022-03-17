ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri baseball looks to prove doubters wrong in first series of SEC play

By By Tanner Ludwig
 2 days ago

Missouri baseball is looking for revenge as it opens SEC play against Vanderbilt on Friday. Last season, the Commodores swept the Tigers and outscored them 24-6 in three games.

Although it is definitely the underdog, Missouri is not scared when it comes to facing the nation’s No. 4 team.

“I think we are excited, we are ready,” coach Steve Bieser said. “We are going in to face a really good opponent on their turf, but I don’t think this team will back down from anyone. I think we’ll be there and beat our tails off all weekend.”

This game is going to be strength vs. strength as Vanderbilt’s dominant pitching will try to shut down the Tigers’ electric offense. The Commodores have a 2.07 team ERA and Missouri averages 9 runs a game. The last time the Tigers’ faced a pitching staff this good was their game against Gonzaga. Missouri managed to beat the Bulldogs arms early scoring five runs in three innings, but got blanked the rest of the way in a loss.

So far, the Tigers have been able to put opposing team’s coaches in a bind when it comes to bullpen usage. Missouri scores early and often in games chasing starters out and forcing relievers in. Against lesser teams this has been a recipe for success, but against Vanderbilt it won’t be so simple. Out of the bullpen, the Commodores have nine relievers who have made three or more appearances with a combined ERA of 1.14. The Tigers are going to have to scratch and claw for every run and can’t waste opportunities, which they have had a tendency to do at times.

On the other side of the equation, it is going to be just as hard for Missouri. Vanderbilt can definitely swing the bats. Its offense isn’t statistically as strong as Missouri, but it still averages a healthy 7.75 runs per game. The Tigers’ pitching staff has been much approved after a terrible 2021, but their bullpen filled with newcomers have yet to face an SEC- level challenge.

Missouri will need its starters to go deep into games so it won’t have to lean heavily on its unproven bullpen. The Tigers have used starter Spencer Miles as their Friday pitcher and he should have extra motivation for this series. Last year, Miles pitched 5⅓ innings against the Commodores, giving up 11 hits and six runs in a blowout loss. Miles has been much improved in 2022, dropping his ERA from 7.01 to 1.88.

After only getting 15 wins last year, Missouri has already secured 12 in 14 games. This weekend’s series against Vanderbilt gives a chance for Miles and the rest of the Tigers to prove they aren’t the same team that finished last in the SEC East.

MU softball's Friday games canceled

No. 18 Missouri softball's games against No. 14 Northwestern and Ball State Friday have been canceled due to rain. The Tigers will now play four games — two Saturday and two Sunday — this weekend as part of the Mizzou Classic. Missouri was intended to play each of Northwestern, Stanford and Ball State twice but will now face Stanford twice as well as Northwestern and Ball State once each.
Missouri's O'Toole, Elam to compete on final day of NCAA Wrestling Championships

And then there were two. Missouri wrestling concluded the second day of competition at the NCAA Championships tied with Ohio State in ninth place. Penn State is currently ranked first with 108 points, more than 40 points more than Michigan who is in second place. The Nittany Lions will have four wrestlers competing in the finals Saturday. Missouri will have two wrestlers in the finals: freshmen Keegan O'Toole and Rocky...
Missouri baseball's offense gets declawed by Vanderbilt in shutout loss

Missouri baseball couldn’t get anything going on offense in a 6-0 loss to No. 4 Vanderbilt.It was the first time the Tigers have been shutout this season. Missouri (12-4, 0-2 SEC) got off to a good start, putting two runners on base in the first inning, but failed to push them across. It was the only time the Tigers got a runner in scoring position. They had three hits, two coming from freshman Juju Stevens. ...
Mark Edwards: JSU never quit, but Auburn had too much in NCAA tourney showdown

GREENVILLE, S.C. — When asked last week about his sterling record against Auburn's Bruce Pearl, Ray Harper cautioned that their teams aren't in the same league anymore. Back when they were in the same NCAA Division II conference, Harper won 13 of 16 meetings. On Friday, they met again. Pearl's Auburn squad is the Southeastern Conference champion, is seeded No. 2, and has a pair of future NBA players in his lineup. Harper now coaches Jacksonville State, which won the ASUN Conference and plays smart,...
Missouri gymnastics hit the road for SEC Championship

A week after setting a program points record for the second time this season, the Tigers travel to Birmingham, Alabama, for the 2022 SEC Championship on Saturday. Seeded at No. 6 in the eight-teem meet, Missouri (11-4, 3-4 SEC) will take part in the first of two sessions with the 5-8 seeds at 2:30 p.m. CT tomorrow. In non-dual meets this season, the Tigers have posted two exceptional performances in their tri-meet with No. 5 LSU (9-3, 4-3) and Arkansas (6-9, 0-7), and their season-ending...
Missouri blown out in SEC opener on the road at No. 4 Vanderbilt

It was one of those nights for Missouri baseball, as the Tigers were outclassed from the first inning in their 15-2 loss to No. 4 Vanderbilt. Chris McElvain retired the first 11 Missouri batters he faced, striking out four in a row to start the game. McElvain finished the night pitching six innings, striking out eight batters and giving up two runs. With McElvain's strong pitching, the Tigers (12-3) were...
Live updates: Jacksonville State vs. Auburn in the NCAA tournament

Jacksonville State makes its first NCAA tournament appearance in five years today when the 15th-seeded Gamecocks (21-10) face second-seeded Auburn (27-5) in a first-round game. We'll have updates throughout the game. If you're searching for the TV broadcast, it's on TruTV at 11:40 a.m. Central. The broadcast crew will include Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson. The most recent updates will be at the top. ...
Live updates: Gamecocks fall to Auburn by 19, are headed home

Jacksonville State makes its first NCAA tournament appearance in five years today when the 15th-seeded Gamecocks (21-10) face second-seeded Auburn (27-5) in a first-round game. We'll have updates throughout the game. If you're searching for the TV broadcast, it's on TruTV at 11:40 a.m. Central. The broadcast crew will include Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson. The most recent updates will be at the top. ...
Two weeks into spring ball, Huskers have wide-open race for work at RB; who might be emerging?

New Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple wasn’t trying to rev the hyperbole machine into overdrive before spring break when he answered a question about running back Jaquez Yant, but it raised eyebrows all the same. Yant, at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, is the most physically imposing option in the Huskers’ wide-open race for backfield work, and Whipple, well, he’s been around his share of talented running backs in 40-plus years of coaching, including a three-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. ...
Missouri football's offensive weapons flashed in spring game

Missouri football opened the Black & Gold spring game Saturday without a depth chart, a postgame press conference nor any word on the quarterback position’s future. With questions circling about starters for the 2022 season, new and returning offensive weapons looked promising in the scrimmage. Short plays have been a favorite for coach Eliah Drinkwitz with the offense he installed in his arrival at Missouri. End-around plays were common, with sophomores Chance Luper and Dominic Lovett seeing the most plays out of the backfield for...
Missouri first baseman Riley Frizell dives into first base

Missouri first baseman Riley Frizell dives into first base to beat Northwestern catcher Jordyn Rudd to the bag on Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia. By doing so, Frizell got the first out for the Tigers in the inning after Northwestern right fielder Rachel Lewis hit her second home run of the game to tie the score at 5-5.
Luther Burden looks toward the field

Luther Burden looks toward the field Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Burden likely is Missouri’s offensive weapon of the future, but a handful of receivers and running backs stood out Saturday.
MU women's swim finishes season at NCAA Championships with program record

Missouri women’s swim and dive competed in Day 4 of the NCAA Championships on Saturday in Atlanta. The Tigers went out strong, placing in the top 16 in an event for the third consecutive day and setting another school record. Missouri finished the meet 25th out of 37 teams with 34 points. Sarah Thompson, Amy Feddersen, Sierra Smith and Megan Keil earned 12th in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3 minutes, 13.14 seconds. This was Missouri’s second school record set at the...
O'Toole becomes Missouri wrestling's ninth national champion

This season, Missouri wrestler Keegan O’Toole earned two separate Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honors, his second consecutive conference title and All-American selection and a perfect season. He finished it off with a national championship. O’Toole raised eyebrows ahead of his championship match when he told reporters, “I’m prepared to die for a national title.” ...
