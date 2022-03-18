ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AP source: Raiders acquiring Davante Adams from Packers

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders are making a blockbuster move to keep up in the AFC West, acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Derek Carr Has 2-Word Message After Davante Adams Trade

No one ever said the NFL offseason was boring. For those who wanted a little extra NFL news, Thursday night delivered in a big way. The Green Bay Packers made the shocking decision to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams. The two sides have been going back and forth on contract talks dating back to last offseason.
NFL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams gives Green Bay Packers two choices

When the Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week, there was optimism that this would pave the way for a deal for his favorite wide receiver target: Davante Adams. Several days in, it appears that the positivity was misguided. Adams is coming off a year...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Why Aaron Rodgers took $150 million amid Davante Adams trade, handicapping Packers, revealed

The craziest week in NFL free agency history continued on Thursday evening, as news broke that the Green Bay Packers traded away All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal is reportedly worth $141 million over five years, at $28.25 million per year. That would have been a really tough fit for the Packers to place under their current salary cap problems.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Ap#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

How Much Money The Packers Reportedly Offered Davante Adams

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers made the shocking decision to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams. According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers are receiving the Raiders first and second-round picks in exchange for Adams. Meanwhile, the star wideout receives a massive pay day.
NFL
KEYT

Vander Esch returns to Cowboys with safety, long snapper

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back linebacker Leighton Vander Esch along with safety Malik Hooker and long snapper Jake McQuaide. Vander Esch will play on a one-year contract worth up to $3 million after the fifth-year option on the 2018 first-round pick’s rookie contract wasn’t picked up. Vander Esch never has matched a strong rookie season that resulted in his only Pro Bowl. Injuries have played a role in the declining production.
NFL
KEYT

Raiders sign RB Ameer Abdullah to 1-year deal

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent running back Ameer Abdullah to a one-year deal. The move adds another receiving back to compete in a deep running backs room. Las Vegas previously signed free agent Brandon Bolden and are also bringing back starter Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake this season. Abdullah has played seven seasons in the NFL for Detroit, Minnesota and Carolina. He has rushed for 1,574 yards with six touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry in 91 career games. He also has 119 receptions for 865 yards and 17 TDs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYT

Panthers add free agent DT Ioannidis, LB Wilson to mix

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers say they’ve agreed to terms on contracts with free agent defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis from the Washington Commanders and linebacker Damien Wilson from the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving the team some needed depth on defense. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Ioannidis had 16 sacks and 27 quarterback hits for the Commanders in 2018 and 2019. However, his production has fallen off the last two seasons with four sacks and 15 QB hits. Ioannidis is a potential replacement for DaQuan Jones, who signed with the Buffalo Bills. The 28-year-old Wilson is a seven-year NFL veteran who four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and two with Kansas City, winning a Super in 2019 with the Chiefs.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Appears To Want To Play For 1 Team: Fans React

The 2022 NFL offseason has been one of the wildest in recent memory and it’s not over yet. Earlier Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. It seemed like the Browns were out of the running earlier this week, but made a massive contract offer that Watson couldn’t refuse.
NFL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former First-Round Pick

The Buffalo Bills have cut veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Lotulelei was set to cost the Bills a $7.7 million cap hit through the 2022 season. The 32-year-old DT logged a career-low 17 tackles and 3.0 sacks through 11 games and eight starts this past season.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Packers Rumors: GB Eyeing Marquez Valdes-Scantling Contract After Davante Adams Trade

Following the trade sending Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers are attempting to re-sign one of their free-agent wide receivers. Per Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, the Packers are "trying to retain" Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but his market is "heating up" with other teams showing interest.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy