Commanders' Tyler Larsen: Re-signs with Washington

Anderson signed with the Dodgers on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Anderson posted a passable 4.53 ERA in 31 starts for the Pirates and Mariners last season, as his strong 5.4 percent walk rate got cancelled out by a low 19.1 percent strikeout rate and 35.1 percent groundball rate. Unless the Dodgers can unlock something new in his profile, he'll be fighting for a back-end starter spot at best. The team does have two of those spots up for grabs while Trevor Bauer remains on administrative leave, leaving Anderson to compete with Andrew Heaney, Tony Gonsolin, Mitch White and David Price for starts.
Comments / 0