From seaside daisies on the coast to poppies aplenty in Palo Alto, check out our guide to Peninsula preserves and trails showcasing the best blooms. Peninsula native wildflowers are the harbinger of spring around here, a sight that calms us even when other ecological and climate indicators give us pause. The current year’s lack of rain hasn’t caused too much disruption for these sturdy natives. Matt Dolkas with Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) confirms that the Peninsula’s wildflower display should be on par with other years and comments that If we receive a good soaking in March or April, we should be rewarded with a great late spring showing.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO