The Lost Ark Engravings system is essential for a good character build. However, it’s also one of the most confusing gameplay elements. First you need to get Engraving Recipes, then you need to choose the right Engravings for your class, and then there’s the struggle with Engraving levels, tiers, and nodes. And we haven’t even touched upon the Ability Stones and the faceting process yet…

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO