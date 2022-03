DELEGATES PASS BILL TO EXPAND ACCESS TO ABORTION: Legislation to expand access to abortions in Maryland and mandate that most health insurance plans cover the procedure cost-free for patients easily passed the House of Delegates on Friday, a step toward broadening access in Maryland even as the U.S. Supreme Court mulls allowing severe restrictions on abortion in other states. Bryn Stole/The Baltimore Sun.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO