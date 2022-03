Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Park was back at home and looking for its first victory after dropping its opener to Parkersburg. The game was scoreless at the top of the fourth but University widened the lead after a triple by Spadafore. Makiyah Strothers had trouble making the play in right and three run came around for the Hawks.

WHEELING, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO