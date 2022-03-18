PHOTOS: Graduation for some area law enforcement

The FBI`s Oklahoma City Field Office is hosting a virtual recruitment event for women in conjunction with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the Tulsa Police Department on March 8, 2022 at 6 p.m. The virtual recruiting event...
Nearly two years after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, law enforcement in Michigan is struggling to hire minority officers. This comes as police agencies across West Michigan are facing significant officer shortages.
The Alliance Police Department will host meetings with members of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), U.S. Attorney's Office (USAO) for the District of Nebraska and Nebraska Attorney General's Office (AG), on Wednesday, March 9. The meeting will discuss the increased amounts of methamphetamine seen throughout the state.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s an active law enforcement presence on Andrews Road in Columbus. Deputies with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus police officers are on the scene. Authorities have blocked off a portion of the road near A&N Automotive and Power of Faith Christian Fellowship...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A day after the Alabama Senate passed a bill allowing gun owners to carry their weapons concealed without permits, law enforcement officials in southwest Alabama appear divided over changes to the proposal. Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran indicated he is “disappointed” by the bill’s passage but...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— In honor of women’s history month, the Mob Museum put on “It’s a woman’s world: Crime Scene Investigation in Las Vegas.” The event took place on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the historic courtroom on the second floor. Part of the event included a panel of metro’s female leaders, […]
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies have formed a coalition to address the increasing threat of methamphetamine in Nebraska. On Thursday, members of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), FBI of Omaha, Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) for the District of Nebraska and Nebraska Attorney General’s (AG) held meetings in McCook to collaborate on ways to protect communities and build a network within agencies.
It shouldn’t have to be stated, but calling 9-1-1 is for emergencies only. Emergencies like medical issues and car wrecks, fires and crimes. You know, real emergencies. We’ve all heard stories of people calling this special number for mundane reasons. I’ve heard of people calling for emergency services because they need their toenails clipped and they are elderly and diabetic. Or the calls on a neighbor because their grass is too high.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A Tennessee police officer fired his stun gun at a food delivery man who had begun recording his traffic stop for speeding and asked to see the officer's supervisor, video footage shows. The man wound up facing additional charges of resisting arrest and...
Police are investigating the shooting of a 41-year-old man early Sunday morning in southwest Kalispell, according to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical care, the news release states, and the suspect remains at large. Law enforcement first received...
Today is the deadline to sign up for a four-week course on how law enforcement works. The Iowa City and North Liberty police departments, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and University of Iowa Department of Public Safety are teaming up to offer the course, “Behind the Badge.”. The program...
