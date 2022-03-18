ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which 2023 Acura Integra Package Is Right for You?

By Joe Santos
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2023 Acura Integra will be showing up dealerships sometime this year. But which Integra package is right for...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 1

MotorAuthority

2023 Acura Integra, BMW buys Alpina, Wiesmann roadster: Today's Car News

Acura has a new Integra headed to showrooms this spring. It will be priced from about $30,000 and come standard with a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 200 hp. A more potent Type S variant should also surface at some point, as Acura has promised that every vehicle in its lineup will receive the Type S treatment.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Leaked 2023 Acura Integra Order Guide Hints at Honda Civic Similarities

Like it or not, it was hard to miss the 2023 Acura Integra Prototype that debuted last year in its Yellow Pearl paint job. That prototype is now going into production—and being revealed soon in salable form— though it might not get that striking yellow color as an option immediately, according to alleged leaked details on the IntegraTalk forums.
CARS
Gear Patrol

The Acura Integra Has Returned as a Fancy Honda Civic Si

The Acura Integra was a 1990s motoring icon. Prime examples of the powerful, lightweight Type R version fetch bonkers prices in auctions. And Acura is reviving the Integra nameplate for 2023 to pick up the brand's sporty baton from the outgoing NSX — at a dramatically more affordable price point. We saw the new Integra in concept form a few months back. Now, Acura has unveiled the production-ready sports car.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 3 Best 2022 SUVs That Can Last 200,000 Miles

One of the most sought-after features in an SUV is that it lasts a long time. After all, what’s the point of spending tens of thousands of dollars on something that’s going to clunk out after a couple of years? These SUVs have the reputation of lasting a long time. If you’re in the market for a new SUV, check out these three SUVs that last the longest.
BUYING CARS
#Acura Mdx#Vehicles#Japanese#Integra#Cvt
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Least and Most Reliable Compact SUVs in 2022

When it comes to compact SUVs, Consumer Reports knows a thing or two about reliability. Consumer Reports asked owners about some of the main criteria: value, comfort, style, driving, and infotainment. Depending on what categories are important to you, this might help you decide on a compact SUV that suits your needs.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2004 Porsche Carrera GT for sale with 27 miles on odometer

A nearly untouched 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with just 27 miles on the odometer is currently for sale through the DuPont Registry. Finished in Silver Metallic with a Terracoatt leather interior, this Carrera GT is number 154 of 1,270 produced between 2003 and 2006. Porsche originally wanted to build 1,500 cars, but production was cut short due to pending changes in U.S. airbag regulations, according to the DuPont Registry.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Ford Maverick Review, Pricing, and Specs

2022 Ford Maverick ($19,995 – $27,335) Pros: Affordable starting price, excellent hybrid fuel economy, stout towing power. Cons: The hybrid powertrain can’t be paired with AWD, firm ride, limited passenger space. MotorBiscuit rating: 8.5. Remember the 1970s compact car? The Ford Maverick moniker was taken from that Ford...
BUYING CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CarBuzz.com

Audi A6 Avant e-tron Proves Electric SUVs Are Overrated

The 2024 Audi A6 e-tron Concept debuted last year sporting a beautiful liftback sedan that prints more A7 than A6. Audi promised a 100-kWh battery, 435-mile range, and 0-60 in under four seconds. Almost immediately after Audi showed off that concept, rumors emerged it could spawn a more practical Avant (wagon) variant. It turns out those rumors were true, so say "guten tag" to the marvelous Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept.
TECHNOLOGY
MotorBiscuit

Mazda Is Gunning for Lexus and a Move Into the Luxury Car Market

Mazda is a manufacturer of fun-to-drive, economical, and affordable vehicles. They’ve built their reputation around cars like the MX-5 Miata, Mazda3, and CX-5. Now their ambitions go beyond the Zoom-Zoom and firmly target premium luxury manufacturers like Lexus. Manufacturers moving upscale is nothing new, as luxury cars are far...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This Pickup Truck Has the Worst Resale Value: or Does It?

Nissan is trying hard to get its mojo back. One way is with the upcoming 2023 Nissan Frontier midsize truck. The current Frontier has remained almost unchanged since its introduction in 2011. That said, it should also be working on an all-new full-size Titan pickup. Truck fans have mostly abandoned the current model, based on its production numbers.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Does the FX4 Package Mean for Ford Trucks?

Ford is a brand that has long been lauded for its commitment to producing capable vehicles. Whether it be a full-size truck or something more compact like the Ford Maverick, Ford is sure to provide each model with ample off-road ability. And that is reflected in the FX4 Off-Road package. But what is this package, and what does it add to a Ford truck?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota RAV4 and 2022 Honda CR-V Fail to Earn Top IIHS Safety Ratings

When people think of car safety, they typically consider carefully negotiating traffic, pedestrians, and other objects while driving from point A to point B. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) tests many of the most popular vehicles each year and awards the safest models its highest honor, Top Safety Pick+. Historically, the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 have received top honors. But their 2022 models fall behind rivals such as the Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson. And the IIHS promises to add even more stringent testing criteria in 2023.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Rarest and Most Expensive Trucks of All Time

Many of the rarest and most expensive vehicles of all time are actually pickup trucks. From classic muscle trucks to exotic supertrucks, here are five standouts. Dodge has built some of the most memorable special edition trucks in history. Decades before the Ram 1500 TRX, Dodge’s “Lil’ Red Express” was THE muscle truck to beat. But the factory-built special edition was too loud to sell in several states. Dodge developed a dealership-built special edition for those states, the 1978-only “Midnite Express.”
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Choosing a Tonneau Cover: Which One Is Right for You?

Pickup owners love their trucks. This is known. What's also clear is that the majority of pickup owners don't need or use their truck beds very often. Covering your truck bed with a tonneau cover can protect it from the elements and debris. And there's plenty of evidence to suggest that covering your truck's bed can reduce aerodynamic drag and, therefore, increase fuel efficiency.
CARS
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

