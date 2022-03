The Number 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes Women play their first NCAA tournament game Friday at 3PM inside sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena against #15 Illinois State Redbirds. If you're one of the many who won't be able to attend, might I suggest a great place to catch the broadcast is through Illinois State's radio station website, WZND.com. Why the Redbirds broadcast you say? I happen to know the announcer. Joey Dwyer will be handling the call with his courtside host Leo Staudacher.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO