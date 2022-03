Like shoulder-length hair, coke bottle glasses and a copy of “Abbey Road,” the Volkswagen was one of the defining signifiers of the 1960s counterculture movement. Touted as “the people’s car,”the Beetle was the brand’s compact model. It was inexpensive and, frankly, cute and charming to look at, which made it attractive to hippies and college students who didn’t have much money and were weary of status symbols but wanted to express their personality.

