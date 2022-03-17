ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Bryant, Freeman make NL West even tougher with big deals

By DAVID BRANDT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X91xG_0eiXOWQM00
1 of 3

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona pitcher Zac Gallen already knew he was probably going to face Mookie Betts multiple times this season. Manny Machado, too. He also wasn’t particularly surprised when Freddie Freeman joined the Dodgers.

“But Kris Bryant?” Gallen said Thursday. “That one was a little bit of a shock.”

Such is life in the NL West, which has arguably solidified its status as baseball’s toughest division over the last 24 hours.

It’s a group of teams that want to win now and aren’t afraid to spend money. The Dodgers have been spending for years while the Padres and Giants haven’t been afraid to open their pocketbooks, either. Even the Rockies got into the act on Wednesday, nabbing Bryant on a $182 million, seven-year deal.

Bryant was technically already in the division after being traded to the Giants from the Cubs in a midseason deal. But now the third baseman will be in the West for the foreseeable future.

The Giants took the division in a scintillating pennant race last season, winning 107 games while the Dodgers were right behind with 106.

“The division has been tough and it always will be tough with these teams,” Gallen said. “But it’s awesome, it’s good to have that test pretty much every week. There’s no easy games in the NL West, which is fine.

“You want to earn your keep here.”

The deals for Bryant and Freeman — who agreed to a $162 million, six-year deal — continued a frenzied free agent signing period following a 99-day lockout that froze player transactions through much of the offseason. The two deals increase nine-figure contracts to a dozen this offseason, totaling $1.75 billion.

TIGERS BOLSTER BULLPEN

Left-hander Andrew Chafin and the Tigers finalized a $13 million, two-year contract, giving Detroit one of the top relief pitchers on the free agent market.

Chafin gets a $1 million signing bonus, $5.5 million this season and $6.5 million in 2023.

The 31-year-old had a 1.83 ERA with a career-high five saves and 64 strikeouts in 71 games in 2021, splitting the season with the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics. His ERA ranked No. 5 in the majors among relievers and he ranked among baseball’s leaders in opponents’ on-base and slugging percentage and opponents’ slugging percentage.

Chafin has appeared in 311 games since 2017, trailing only Oakland’s Yusmeiro Petit’s total of 318 games.

RANGERS ADD MILLER

Brad Miller has agreed to a $10 million, two-year contract with the Texas Rangers, who add a player who has started games at every infield and outfield position in his career.

Miller hit 20 home runs for Philadelphia last season, when he started games at first base, second base, third base, right field and left field. The 32-year-old Miller will make $6 million this season, and $4 million in 2023.

The Rangers also agreed to a minor league contract with Charlie Culberson.

Culberson, who had a team-high 60 starts at third base for the Rangers last season, would have a $1.75 million base salary while in the majors if added to the 40-man roster.

CUBS PICK UP NORRIS, GSELLMAN

The Chicago Cubs have agreed to contracts with pitchers Daniel Norris and Robert Gsellman.

Right-hander Chris Martin also finalized his one-year deal with Chicago, and left-hander Brad Wieck was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow strain.

Norris’ one-year contract is worth $1.75 million, according to a person familiar with the deal, and the left-hander can earn up to $2 million in incentives. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized.

Gsellman is in Cubs camp on a non-roster contract, according to a second person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the team.

Martin pitched for the World Series champion Braves last year, going 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA in 46 appearances.

___

AP Baseball Writers Ronald Blum and Jay Cohen contributed to this story.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
NJ.com

Yankees reveal 1st bad injury news of spring training

TAMPA —The Yankees didn’t make it a week into spring training without losing a key player for the start of the season. The Yankees had to free up a 40-man roster spot Thursday for newly re-signed free agent Anthony Rizzo and their corresponding move was a little bit of a surprise:
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Yusmeiro Petit
Person
Charlie Culberson
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Brad Wieck
Person
Andrew Chafin
FOX Sports

Martinez, Padres finalize deal that could be worth $25.5M

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres finalized a contract Wednesday that could be worth at least $25.5 million over four seasons and as much as $31.5 million. Martinez gets a $2 million signing bonus, half payable May 1 and half June 1, and...
MLB
The Spun

Nolan Arenado Reacts To The Kris Bryant Signing

Earlier this week, superstar third baseman Kris Bryant signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Colorado Rockies. Immediately after the news broke, the baseball world was somewhat flummoxed by the move. “On a scale of 1 to 10, the industry shock over the Rockies’ deal with Kris Bryant has been turned up to 11,” MLB insider Buster Olney wrote on Twitter.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Royals could blow up Yankees-A’s trade talks

UPDATE (10:03 a.m.): MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “The Royals are indeed talking to the A’s about Frankie Montas, per source, though Montas/Sean Manaea have several interested teams. Montas seems to be the preference for younger teams given his control through 2023; Manaea is a FA after ‘22. @alec_lewis first connected KC/Montas.”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Rockies#Ap#Dodgers#Padres#Giants#Cubs
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Video: Freddie Freeman Arrives At Camelback Ranch

Today is the day. The Dodgers have a press conference scheduled for noon, and there is no doubt that it is to welcome their latest free-agent addition. Fans in Los Angeles and in Glendale, Arizona are very excited about the Freddie Freeman signing, and he’s going to be a hit among the fans at Spring Training.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

When Will Freddie Freeman Join Los Angeles Dodgers For Spring Training?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a handful of days into Spring Training and on the verge of beginning their Cactus League schedule, but the buzz around Camelback Ranch understandably is centered around Freddie Freeman and his impending arrival. Increasing anticipation and speculation reached the finish line on Wednesday night with...
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

Former New York Yankees two-time World Series champion, All-Star pitcher has died

Former New York Yankees All-Star and 1962 World Series MVP Ralph Terry passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. He died in Larned, KS, where he resided for most of his life. Born in Big Cabin, OK, Terry made his Major League debut with the city-slicking Yankees as a 20-year-old in 1956. He was traded to Kansas City the following season, though the A’s dealt him back to NY in 1959.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Chicago

Yu Darvish's Influence on Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Signing With Chicago

How Darvish influenced Suzuki's decision to join Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Seiya Suzuki was going through his free agency process, he communicated with big leaguers who have already made the transition from Japan's NPB to Major League Baseball. Including one former Cubs ace: Yu Darvish. Suzuki,...
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Mets, Phillies front office exec lands new job with MLB Network

Former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies front office executive Ruben Amaro Jr. has joined the MLB Network as an analyst. According to an MLB Network release, Amaro has most recently contributed to NBC Sports Philadelphia as a Phillies analyst, a role he will continue this season. Amaro was with the Mets from 2018-2019, serving as a first base coach before he was moved to the front office as a special advisor.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

810K+
Followers
405K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy