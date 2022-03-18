2 Morningside’s final push enough to defeat #3 Carroll in NAIA Round of 16 matchup

Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — When you’re down to the final 16 teams in the country no game is easy. However, the Morningside Mustangs might need to take a minute after their 71-67 win over Carroll College.

Morningside started the game on a 12-4 run, but just couldn’t get the Saints to go away, who came back to take a 20-18 lead at one point in the first quarter.

The two traded blows in the second with the game tied at 38 heading into halftime. However, in the third quarter it was Carroll who came out with an opening punch, going on a 12-2 run to open up a 50-40 lead. But once again, the Mustangs answered, closing the quarter with a 15-4 run of their own to take a 55-54 lead into the fourth.

The final quarter felt like anyone’s game, as the Saints led by as much as three, but Morningside took the lead for good with 2:22 to go, with senior guard Taylor Rodenburgh scoring her first of back-to-back and-one opportunities to put the Mustangs in front. Rodgenburgh led Morningside with 23 points off the bench of 7-9 shooting from the field.

The Mustangs will face the tournament’s top seed, Southeastern, on Saturday at 1:00 at the Tyson Events Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.