FBI eyeing 6 suspects after bomb threats at Black colleges

By The Associated Press
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLIN BINKLEY - AP Education Writer. As the nation's historically Black colleges remain on edge after receiving dozens of bomb threats in recent weeks, federal...

Virginia Mercury

Most HBCU bomb threats may be coming from one juvenile, FBI official tells Congress

WASHINGTON — A top FBI official told members of a U.S. House panel on Thursday that the agency believes a single juvenile is behind most of the bomb threats made to more than 30 historically black colleges and universities. Ryan Young, executive assistant director of the Intelligence Branch at the FBI, said that the bomb […] The post Most HBCU bomb threats may be coming from one juvenile, FBI official tells Congress appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
