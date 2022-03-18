Rantoul Fire hiring new firefighters

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Fire Department is now accepting applications from city residents to become firefighters.

Duties include responding to incidents, attending ongoing training and operating and using apparatus equipment to which assigned. The job requires a high school diploma or equivalent, a valid Illinois driver’s license and the ability to be certified as a Firefighter Basic within three years of appointment on the Fire Department. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, reside in Rantoul and must pass a physical agility test and a written skills exam along with a background check.

People may apply online or by visiting the Rantoul Municipal Building at 333 South Tanner Street from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Applications are due by April 15.

