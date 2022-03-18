ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rantoul, IL

Rantoul Fire hiring new firefighters

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 22 hours ago

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Fire Department is now accepting applications from city residents to become firefighters.

Duties include responding to incidents, attending ongoing training and operating and using apparatus equipment to which assigned. The job requires a high school diploma or equivalent, a valid Illinois driver’s license and the ability to be certified as a Firefighter Basic within three years of appointment on the Fire Department. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, reside in Rantoul and must pass a physical agility test and a written skills exam along with a background check.

People may apply online or by visiting the Rantoul Municipal Building at 333 South Tanner Street from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Applications are due by April 15.

WCIA

Urbana Fire battling house fire

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the northeastern part of town. The fire happened at near Oliver and Clifford drives. WCIA reporters are en-route to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Teach Act to start next year in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois lawmakers recently issued an update about how they are addressing hate crimes aimed at Asian Americans. The Asian American Legislative Caucus met in the Capitol Wednesday morning. They wanted to draw attention to the increase in hate crimes against Asian American community across the country. They also wanted to draw attention […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Bloomington Police hosting Coffee with a Cop event

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is the latest central Illinois law enforcement agency to have its officers meet and mingle with community members over coffee. The BPD’s Coffee with a Cop event will take place Thursday morning. Officers will be at the McDonald’s at 3102 East Empire Street from 7:30 to 8:30 […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Works begins on downtown revitalization project

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Paxton is getting some much-needed updates to its downtown. Construction is already underway to remove old light posts and awnings off the main street. It’s a project the mayor has been really eager to get done. Work has blocked some parking spaces, but business overs don’t seem to […]
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

Mahomet-Seymour school welcoming new superintendent

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The search for a new superintendent for the Mahomet-Seymour school district is over. The board has hired doctor Kenny Lee. He’s currently superintendent at Minooka Community High School. Lee also served in that role for Watseka public schools, and started his education career in McLean County schools. Lee will be replacing […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

School district introduces new superintendent

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet-Seymour CUSD #3 Board of Education recently announced the hiring of Dr. Kenny Lee as the new superintendent of the Mahomet-Seymour Schools. Dr. Lee is currently in his sixth year of serving as superintendent of the Minooka Community High School District #111. Prior to being in this position, he served […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Walmart distribution center catches fire near Indianapolis airport

AVON, Ind. — A fire at a Walmart warehouse distribution center has cast a large plume of smoke visible throughout Indianapolis. Nearly 200 firefighters are on scene with officials calling on anyone living near the looming plume of smoke to shelter in place and stay indoors along with not touching any of the debris that […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCIA

From classroom to Capitol: U of I’s Environmental Leadership Program meets legislators

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While most University of Illinois students spend their spring break on vacation, some spent their time off working to change Illinois’ laws. Nearly two dozen students from the Environmental Leadership Program visited the Capitol on Wednesday to speak with legislators about policies they have been studying. The inaugural cohort were one […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
