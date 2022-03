That would be a big pickup. Legends in wrestling are a bit different than in other sports, as legends can still pop up to be a part of the show every now and then. The story has to be set up in the right way, but it is something that can be done. Having the right legend in the right spot can be a great thing and it might be happening again with one of the biggest names in wrestling history.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO