Apart from the fact it's mostly been filler rather than the headline storyline, it's just so shoddy and far fetched. How did Gray take Jordon when Chelsea was outside the whole time. No tension or atmopshere you usually get on a big soap week. Why did Kheerat approach the nurse who would know who he is when he is on the run. Shirley raving around with a knife in the square whilst nobody seemed to notice despite her screaming and banging.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO