Emmerdale star reveals big journey ahead for Rhona in Marlon's stroke storyline

By Sam Warner
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Zoë Henry has opened up on the big journey ahead for her character Rhona Goskirk in the wake of Marlon Dingle's stroke. New scenes set to air next week will see Marlon (Mark Charnock) and Rhona propose to each other in a moment of joy, though as...

www.digitalspy.com

digitalspy.com

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley reveals Mandy's devastation in Vinny and Liv story

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has revealed Mandy Dingle's reaction to Vinny and Liv's big secret next week. Vinny (Bradley Johnson) and Liv (Isobel Steele) recently tied the knot without anyone in their families knowing, wanting to escape everyone's meddling and enjoy their big day in private. In...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale star Bradley Johnson explains Vinny Dingle's big new plan

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Bradley Johnson has revealed more details about Vinny Dingle's major efforts to win Mandy's forgiveness. Next week's episodes see Mandy left devastated when she discovers that Vinny recently married his girlfriend Liv Flaherty in secret. Mandy is upset that she was deliberately cut out of...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale stars tease mystery "heartbreak" in Dingle family's future

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale stars Lisa Riley and Bradley Johnson have hinted that there's more heartbreak in store for the Dingle family following her son Vinny's secret marriage to Liv. Mandy (Riley) will receive a huge shock this week when she finds out the secret wedding, leaving her feeling deceived...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Manpreet Sharma to disappear in new Meena Jutla twist

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Manpreet Sharma does a disappearing act next week as she struggles under the pressure of the Meena Jutla saga. Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) has faced weeks of turmoil thanks to her evil sister, who's still playing games even now she's in prison. In next week's episodes, Manpreet...
CELEBRITIES
Mark Charnock
Zoe
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd leaves the village - but will he be back?

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired an emotional departure for Mackenzie Boyd. Mack has been struggling with where he stands with Charity Dingle, after mistakenly adding fuel to the fire in her feud with family member Chas. Little does Mack know that Charity also nearly kissed ex-partner Vanessa. Vanessa has...
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Elizabeth Hurley Pays Tribute to Ex-Fiancé Shane Warne After Australian Cricketer Dies on Vacation in Thailand

Elizabeth Hurley paid tribute to her ex-fiancé, the legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Saturday after the 52-year-old died suddenly on Friday while vacationing in Thailand. “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever,” the British actress wrote on Instagram, along with a slideshow of photos of the former couple. “RIP my beloved Lionheart.” The pair had started dating in late 2010, with Warne proposing in September of 2011. However they split in late 2013, with the blame placed on the long-distance nature of their relationship. Warne later admitted he struggled with how close Hurley was with her ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant. In 2020, Steve Bing, the father of Hurley’s son, Damian, took his own life. Warne, who is considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, is believed to have died of a heart attack, according to officials in Koh Samui. While his family hasn't released further details of his passing, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a state funeral would be offered to Warne.
WORLD
shefinds

Zendaya Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants On Date Night With Tom Holland—Her Legs Won't Quit!

From sizzling red carpet looks to stylish Instagram shots, Zendaya, 25, is no stranger to a gorgeous, leggy ensemble. With her model height, the Euphoria actress stunned in a leg-baring LBD look while spotted on a date with her boyfriend Tom Holland, also 25. We love this chic, timeless and classy get-up! After all, what works better for date nights than a little black dress?
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
CANCER
Hello Magazine

Robbie Williams says Shane Warne's sudden death has left him 'terrified'

Robbie Williams has revealed he is "terrified" of death following the sudden passing of cricket legend Shane Warne. The father-of-four spoke candidly about the recent tragedy ahead of his upcoming trip to Melbourne, where his biopic Better Man is set to be filmed. WATCH: A look back at cricket legend...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jeremy Kyle breaks silence on Channel 4's Death on Daytime documentary

Jeremy Kyle has spoken out in response to Channel 4's documentary Death on Daytime. The 56-year-old, who fronted The Jeremy Kyle Show for 14 years before it was axed, broke his silence on Talk Radio TV about the expose – but refused to comment on Steve Dymond, who took his own life shortly after appearing on the programme.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife star Helen George teases 'exciting' news away from BBC drama

Call the Midwife star Helen George has shared her excitement over a brand new project away from her role on the much-loved BBC drama. The actress and mother-of-two has joined the line-up of Comic Relief's Comic Opera alongside fellow actresses Tamzin Outhwaite and Nina Wadia, comedian Rosie Jones and Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt. The event will see the five female stars take on a medley of three Arias from the opera Carmen, all in the name of charity.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale revisits Charity and Vanessa's romantic chemistry

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Charity Dingle and Vanessa Woodfield's romantic chemistry has been revisited in Emmerdale. The former couple have been on the outs ever since Vanessa returned to the village, given that they'd both moved on to other couples. Charity has had more pressing matters on her hands this week...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Former Emmerdale star Gemma Atkinson reveals why she turned down return

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Actor Gemma Atkinson who previously played Carly Hope in Emmerdale has revealed why she will not be returning to the ITV soap any time soon. The soap star, set to reprise her role as Lisa Hunter after 17 years in Hollyoaks this week, told OK! Magazine: "Emmerdale has mentioned me going back, but with soaps the thing that people don't realise is that the cast and crew do quite gruelling hours."
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker explains Manpreet's disappearance in Meena plot

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker has revealed more details on her character Manpreet Sharma going missing next week. Upcoming episodes see Manpreet do a disappearing act after another difficult week involving her sister Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu). Manpreet is one of the villagers in attendance for Meena's plea...
CELEBRITIES

