Income Tax

Tomorrow marks one month until tax filing deadline – the exact dates you need to know as the cut off point is extended

By G. P. Rodriguez, Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 22 hours ago

FRIDAY marks one month until the deadline for Americans to file their taxes after the cut-off date was extended.

While the deadline to file federal income taxes is typically April 15, it was postponed to April 18 this year due to Emancipation Day landing on the usual date.

Taxpayers have a month left until the deadline to submit their federal tax returns

Those living in Maine or Massachusetts have until April 19 due to the Patriots’ Day holiday in those states.

Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic caused the IRS to extend the deadline to file 2020 taxes to May 17, 2021. However, this time around, it’s not the case for most taxpayers.

Residents living in

, Illinois and Kentucky who were affected by the tornadoes can file their tax returns until May 16.

People who were affected by wildfires in Colorado can also file their tax returns at a later date as well.

A full list of all affected counties can be found on the tax relief in disaster situations page of the IRS website.

What are the state income tax deadlines for 2022?

For most states, the tax-filing deadline is the one set by the federal government. However, some states have made their own deadlines.

Here are some places where the state tax filing deadline isn’t the same as the federal deadline.

  • Louisiana: May 15
  • Delaware: May 2
  • Virginia: May 2
  • Iowa: April 30
  • Maine: April 19
  • Massachusetts: April 19

It is important to remember that these dates are subject to change. Please be sure to check with your state department of revenue for more information.

Don’t wait until the deadline to file

It’s not the best decision to wait until April 18 to file your federal tax return. The sooner you file, the sooner you get your refund.

The IRS usually sends out 90 percent of refunds within 21 days after people file electronically and link their bank accounts.

This year might be a bit slower due to the backlog the IRS is facing in what the Biden administration is calling the most challenging tax season in the agency’s history.

Some taxpayers won’t be eligible for refunds and if you owe taxes, filing by the deadline should be a much bigger priority.

Even if you ask for a deadline extension, you must pay whatever you owe by the official deadline.

When to call the IRS about your refund status

The IRS has stated you should only call them if it has been 21 days or more since you e-filed, six weeks since you mailed your return or if your “Where’s My Refund” tells you to contact the IRS.

You can call the IRS at 1–800–829–1954, 1–800–829–4477 or 1–800–829–1040 to inquire about your tax return status with an IRS customer service representative.

The sooner you file your tax return, the sooner you get your refund Credit: Getty Images - Getty

