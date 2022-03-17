Getting a Fresh Start

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes the best way to cap off an eventful year is with a renovation. Just ask Brittany Black, a dental hygienist from Illinois, who went from being married and living with her husband to back at home temporarily with her parents — newly pregnant and putting in an offer on a space of her own and for her soon-to-be son — all within a calendar year. When her prospective house’s inspection revealed a need for structural restorations, she pivoted immediately, serendipitously finding her now-home, a 1920s bungalow, on Facebook of all places. Black didn’t bat an eye, and upon seeing the space, she was ready to hit the ground running to make it her own. “From all the stress of leaving my marriage, my pregnancy, the divorce, and now having Sebastian here Earth-side, I needed and wanted a space that provided a calmness to all the chaos,” says Black. “It was my redo — literally, a new beginning.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO