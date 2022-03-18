ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Cheniere's Louisiana, Texas LNG plants OK'd for more exports

By The Associated Press
Telegraph
 23 hours ago

The U.S. Department of Energy has given a liquefied natural gas exporter operating in Louisiana and Texas permission for additional sales to every country entirely in Europe as they seek to move away from Russian oil and gas because of that country’s war on Ukraine. As Europe works...

www.thetelegraph.com

Colorado Newsline

Drill baby drill? Colorado oil producers have nearly 3,000 approved permits

For the second time in 10 days, a major Colorado oil producer told shareholders that it’s unlikely to ramp up production amid skyrocketing global energy prices, promising instead to funnel much of the additional cash flow into investors’ pockets. Speaking on an earnings call Wednesday, Civitas Resources chairman and CEO Ben Dell told investors that […] The post Drill baby drill? Colorado oil producers have nearly 3,000 approved permits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

'Russia is offering oil at a heavy discount. We will be happy to take that': India looks to bail out Putin as it considers taking up Moscow's offer to buy crude oil at a reduced rate amid Western sanctions

India may bail out Russia by taking up an offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at a discount despite Western attempts to isolate Moscow through sanctions. India, which imports 80 per cent of its oil needs, usually buys only about 1 per cent from Russia. But with oil prices up 40 per cent so far this year, the government is looking at increasing this if it can help reduce its rising energy bill.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Seeking Alpha

Cheniere Energy: An Oil Company That Still Has Gas In The Tank

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine offers opportunities for American oil & natural gas companies. The first US company to export liquified natural gas, Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE: CQP), is based in Houston, Texas. In its early days, Cheniere Energy was an oil and gas exploration company. However, as the market landscape changed in the early 2000s, the decision was made to invest in the development of liquified natural gas re-gas terminals. The company hit a low point in the mid-2000s as international competition on the (LNG) front stalled the domestic market. In 2010 however, the company rose to prominence as natural gas production in the U.S. intensified. In 2016, Cheniere Energy began exporting LNG to other countries - a first for LNG companies in America. The company has rebuilt its foundation on that model, using it to build value and expand. In 2018 Cheniere Energy reached a $25 billion agreement with CPC Corp, a Taiwanese company, to supply them with LNG for 25 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Nuclear submarine supplier ordered to axe contract with Gazprom

Defence chiefs have ordered the company that produces steel for Britain's nuclear submarines to end an energy contract with Russian state-owned business Gazprom. Sheffield Forgemasters, a critical supplier for the Trident submarine fleet which is owned by the taxpayer, has been told to scrap a deal with Gazprom's UK arm.
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Nearly all GOP governors call on White House to reverse energy decisions, boost energy production

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to upend global energy markets, nearly all of the country's Republican governors are calling on President Biden to boost domestic energy production, in some cases by reversing orders he signed in the opening days of his presidency to combat climate change, and to diversify U.S. sources of energy with measures like restarting work on the Keystone XL Pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Montana Talks

Why It’s Hard For Oil Companies To Drill In America

On March 3rd, White House Press Secretary responded to a question about how the Biden administration had made it hard for oil companies to drill domestically. Psaki tried to shift the blame to the oil companies by citing “9,000 approved oil leases that the oil companies are not tapping into currently.” After the press conferences, she changed her wording to 9,000 permits.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KELOLAND TV

‘Drill here’: Would Keystone XL give America energy independence?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even as oil production falls and prices rise, the United States of America remains the largest producer of oil in the world. Under former President Donald Trump, oil production in the U.S. peaked at 13.1 million barrels being produced per day. As of today, Poynter reports that oil production has dropped to 11.6 million barrels of oil being produced daily which still surpasses every other country in the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia's exports of coal, crude, LNG slipping as self-sanctioning starts

LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) - The voluntary shunning of Russian commodities by Western buyers, or self-sanctioning, was expected to start hitting exports of crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal from April, but there are already signs that flows are weakening. Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine has prompted numerous Western...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

