OK Boomer: Over 50s gym boasting about how it has banned Millennials could be sued for 'age discrimination'

A successful gym set up by Chris Hemsworth's exercise physiologist that boasts it bans 'all millennials' in favour of Boomers could be confusing potential members and even practising discrimination.

Club Active, started by Jonathan Freeman, said it has opened 'Sydney's exclusive new fitness club banning all Millennials, gym junkies and fitness posers' at Castle Hill in the city's north-west.

Mr Freeman is credited with helping Hemsworth get into shape for the movie Thor (when the Aussie actor was 28).

Club Active was started by Chris Hemsworth's (pictured) former exercise physiologist Jonathan Freeman

Six years later Mr Freeman opened his first over-50s focused gym chain, having spotted a gap in the health and fitness market.

Much of Club Active's material is focused on catering to Boomers - the generation born between 1946 and 1964 - and it also says people born after 1970 'need not apply'.

But the Millennial generation did not begin until 1981, meaning the gym's statements could be discouraging Generation Xers who have flocked to the Hills District to reside in new housing.

Much of Club Active's material is focused on catering to Boomers - the generation born between 1946 and 1964 - and it also says people born after 1970 'need not apply'

The club's message that it 'was born out of a need for those over 50 to exercise in a safe, fun, non-intimidating environment' also appears to contradict the 'no-one born after 1970' guideline.

The club lists its vision on its websites as becoming 'the world’s largest active over 50s community'.

People born in 1970 are turning 52 this year.

'If you were born after 1970, we’re not the gym for you – until you reach the 50 milestone and you’ll be more than welcome,' a Club Active spokesperson told The Courier Mail when it opened its sixth gym in Carindale, Brisbane.

When asked about the new Sydney gym's exclusive audience, Millennials were unimpressed.

'I wonder whether it’s age discrimination but I’m not a lawyer,” twentysomething public servant Lawrence Rogers told the Daily Telegraph.

He questioned the need to 'lock out' any age group.

Young accountant Rebecca Chapman said she likes going to gyms where people of all age groups work out under one roof.

'I like it when people have different reasons for attending a gym.'

But Mr Freeman clarified marketing messages saying the club would not prevent anyone under 50 from joining and that they could exercise at a Club Active.

'If you want to exercise at any age, Club Active will be able to help — you just might not be around younger people.'

A Club Active spokesperson clarified that it was 'banning' Generation X gymgoers too - although she added they could attend if they really wanted, just as Millennials can if they didn't mind exercising with Boomers.