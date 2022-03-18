ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Rooftop Cinema Club releases Spring movie lineup

By Krista Summerville
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JdK4Z_0eiXJk0h00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Savor cinematic treats under the stars, as the glittery cityscape adds a beautiful backdrop.

The popular series — officially titled Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt — is kicking off its 2022 season on March 24.

Movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy a Hollywood blockbuster high above downtown San Diego. Popular films like Encanto, King Richard, Dune, The Notebook, Sing 2, Crazy Rich Asians, Poetic Justice, The Princess Bride and more will be showing until May 1.

As part of the experience, guest will enjoy brand-new Adirondack chairs, and state-of-the-art LED screen which allows movies to be screened at earlier times, making it easier for families to enjoy early evening matinee showings.

Rooftop Cinema Club also screens themed movies for special occasions including pet-friendly “Wooftop” screenings, sing-along films, anniversary flicks, and celebrations of National Record Store Day and National Superhero Day.

Movie-goers can also grab food and drinks from the concessions stand. Guest can enjoy a charcuterie board while sipping on craft beers and cocktails, or opt for classic movie staples like candy and popcorn.

You can also get there early to play table games and take photos with one of the best city views as your backdrop.

Doors open 30-60 minutes before each screening to allow guests plenty of time to select their first-come, first-served seats and enjoy the venue’s offerings.

Tickets for all films through May 1 are on sale online here .

Tickets range from $17.50 to $24.50 — depending on the day of the week and choice of a lounge chair or Adirondack chair, with or without popcorn. Movies starting before 4:30 pm are open to all ages, while most movies starting at and after 4:30 pm are 18 and up.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
GreenwichTime

How SXSW Led to Big Wins for Sandra Bullock, Nicolas Cage and A24

SXSW got off to an uncharacteristically chilly start last week. As the annual ode to movies, music and tech kicked off on March 11 in Austin, the Texas winds blew a cold front into the downtown streets. Between screenings and musical acts, many attendees lamented that they hadn’t packed a heavy winter jacket. But by the weekend’s close, the frost had faded, and it felt like spring in Texas again.
MOVIES
FOX 21 Online

Movies in the Park Announces 2022 Lineup

DULUTH, Minn. – Movies in the Park is returning to Leif Erikson Park this summer!. The Greater Downtown Council announced the 2022 movies line-up Thursday morning with Sing 2 kicking off the season at sunset on July 8. The full season will run from July 8 through August 26.
DULUTH, MN
The New Yorker

Spring Movies Preview

The season’s roster of releases teems with stories about real people and real animals. “The Duke” (April 22), the last dramatic feature directed by the late Roger Michell, is based on the true story of a theft, in 1961, of a Goya painting from the National Gallery in London; Jim Broadbent plays Kempton Bunton, a cabdriver convicted of the crime; Helen Mirren co-stars as Bunton’s wife, Dorothy. “The Torch” (March 18), directed by Jim Farrell, is a documentary portrait of the great Chicago-based blues singer and guitarist Buddy Guy, who discusses what he learned in his work, decades ago, with such musicians as Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf, and is shown mentoring the young guitarist Quinn Sullivan. “Aline” (April 8), a drama about the rise of a singer from a small Quebec town to international fame, is a fictionalized version of the life story of Céline Dion; Valérie Lemercier directed, co-wrote the script (with Brigitte Buc), and stars as the singer. “Cow” (April 8), which follows a dairy cow named Luma and her calves for four years on a farm, is the first documentary by Andrea Arnold, the director of such acclaimed dramas as “Fish Tank” and “American Honey.”
MOVIES
Frederick News-Post

Cinema Club Film Series: "The Commitments" (1991)

Set in the Northside of Dublin, the film tells the story of Jimmy Rabbitte (Robert Arkins), a young music fanatic who assembles a group of working-class youths to form a soul band named The Commitments. The film’s young lead actors were mostly inexperienced and cast because of their musical backgrounds. Praised for its music, performances and humor, the film soundtrack achieved triple-platinum status and the film won four of six BAFTA Awards for Best Film, Best Direction, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Fox News

Alan Ladd Jr., Oscar-winning producer who greenlit 'Star Wars,' dead at 84

Oscar-winning producer and influential motion picture executive Alan Ladd Jr., who ushered in the "Star Wars" era of motion pictures, died Wednesday. He was 84. "With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that on March 2, 2022, Alan Ladd, Jr. died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on films and filmmaking will live on in his absence," his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones, who directed the documentary "Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies," wrote on the film’s Facebook page.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Rooftop Cinema Club#Poetic Justice#National Record Store Day#Instagram
Collider

10 Most Anticipated Films From Netflix's 2022 Movie Trailer

In just one week on Netflix, users spent upwards of 152 million hours streaming the star-studded disaster film, Don’t Look Up. This wasn’t the streaming service’s first original story - and most definitely not the last - but it spurred a growing interest in what Netflix can offer viewers going forward.
MOVIES
Deadline

XYZ Films Acquires North American Rights To Horror-Thriller ‘Man’s Son’ Starring Frank Grillo

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has acquired North American rights to the upcoming horror-thriller Man’s Son, starring Frank Grillo and to be directed by his son, Remy Grillo, with plans for a domestic release either later this year or early next year. The story surrounds a young couple hoping to create an aesthetically pleasing audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson film. But when the couple chooses an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop, the dark events of the audition material slowly slip into their reality… Eventually, they find themselves intertwined in an occult leader (Grillo)’s sinister...
MOVIES
E! News

Nicolas Cage Wants to Play This Villain in Potential Batman Sequel

Cage is ready to put on the batsuit, er, egg costume? On March 12, during the premiere of his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent the 58-year-old actor revealed that he would like to star as the villain Egghead—known as the world's smartest criminal—in a potential sequel to The Batman, according to Variety.
MOVIES
PopSugar

27 Movies Starring Oscar Winner Jared Leto

Jared Leto may have gotten his start on television with the cult classic "My So-Called Life," but the actor quickly made a name for himself as a star of the silver screen. Leto — who won an Oscar in 2014 for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" — has a huge filmography under his belt, ranging from indie films to box-office hits. Those movies include his turns in superhero films — the actor has played iconic comic book characters like DC's the Joker and Marvel's Morbius — and his portrayals of real-life people, like Paolo Gucci in 2021's "House of Gucci."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
FOX Carolina

Carolina Country Music Fest releases 2022 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Carolina Country Music Fest (CCMF) announced its full line-up for 2022, with headliners including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban. The outdoor country music festival is June 9 through June 12 and will have more than 30 artists across four stages along the beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
107.3 KFFM

The Spring Forward Fake Movie Trailer!

In case you missed the last time we changed our clocks, the geniuses at Nacho Punk/The Station Maker made an amazing fake movie trailer about what can happens to society when we change our clocks. Well, there is a sequel trailer!!!. Some people (I for one) enjoy the new time...
MOVIES
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino has firmed up his next project – and it’s not what you think

Quentin Tarantino has lined up a surprise new project, which will arrive far sooner than you’re expecting.Tarantino has made no secret of the fact that he plans to retire from filmmaking after releasing his 10th film.His ninth film to date, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, arrived in 2020 and, the following year, he published a tie-in novelisation.Now, as he decides what his last film will be, Tarantino has settled on his next project.The director will serve as the narrator of Showtime’s new anthology series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, which charts the rise of Uber.Based on Mike...
MOVIES
ABC4

LOVELOUD Festival lineup announced for this spring

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, LOVELOUD Festival is back and ready to rock again this spring. Festival officials announced this year’s lineup on Monday. The festival will make its grand return on May 14, 2022 at Vivint Arena. Tickets will go on sale starting March 9 at […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Family Proof

10 Movies to Help Welcome Spring

When Winter has worn out its welcome, we really start searching for the warm embrace of Spring. To get in the mood for Spring, there is nothing better than bright and colorful movies that celebrate the season for all its vivid allure and the symbolism of rebirth. Here are ten...
MOVIES
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy