Hats off to the Breckenridge Texan for the courage to call out the City of Breckenridge for its lack of transparency!!!. There are those of us who care enough about the stray and abandoned animals produced by this town to be interested in the outcome of the recently revealed and intolerable cruelties at the local animal “shelter.” For this we depend on the media. A few dedicated Facebook users attempt to pass along any news they can glean, but in the final analysis it is the media to which we turn for timely, unbiased, and factual information on the important issues, and this, my friends, is important, regardless of how many of you will say “It’s just a dog.” It is a life, it is God’s creation, it did not ask for its unfortunate circumstances. It deserves respect and protection.

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO