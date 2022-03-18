Strong storms possible Friday in Tennessee, Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong to severe storms are possible Friday. Most of Middle Tennessee is under a Slight Risk (2/5) except for the Plateau which is under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for storms.

Although, a lot of the area is clouded over which means it is hard for storms to get going, we are starting to see a few developing especially north and west. That will be the best areas for seeing the stronger storms and that threat moves east in the evening. The storms will move out after midnight.







All modes of severe weather are possible including gusty winds, heavy rain, hail, and even a tornado is possible. The good news is these are low-end threats.

Unfortunately, more rain and storms are expected next Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain totals are forecast to be anywhere from 2 to over 4 inches next Tuesday and Wednesday so flooding is a concern.

