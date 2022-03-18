ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Strong storms possible Friday in Tennessee, Kentucky

By Danielle Breezy, Sebastian Posey
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115c2w_0eiXItbN00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong to severe storms are possible Friday. Most of Middle Tennessee is under a Slight Risk (2/5) except for the Plateau which is under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aK9NN_0eiXItbN00

Although, a lot of the area is clouded over which means it is hard for storms to get going, we are starting to see a few developing especially north and west. That will be the best areas for seeing the stronger storms and that threat moves east in the evening. The storms will move out after midnight.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIrmy_0eiXItbN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CDLW_0eiXItbN00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkwqW_0eiXItbN00

All modes of severe weather are possible including gusty winds, heavy rain, hail, and even a tornado is possible. The good news is these are low-end threats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUlJB_0eiXItbN00

Unfortunately, more rain and storms are expected next Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain totals are forecast to be anywhere from 2 to over 4 inches next Tuesday and Wednesday so flooding is a concern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W25V3_0eiXItbN00

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy