Mary O’Connor approved by Tampa City Council as new police chief

TAMPA (WFLA) – The City of Tampa officially has a new police chief but the choice didn’t come without its share of controversy. Chief Mary O’Connor had to overcome a felony arrest, questions about her nomination process and a vacant council seat.

On Thursday , the Tampa City Council voted to confirm Chief O’Connor. Four council members, Luis Viera, Guido Maniscalco, Charlie Miranda and Joseph Citro, voted yes. Chairman Orlando Gudes and Council Member Bill Carson voted against O’Connor’s nomination.

Some of the most powerful comments came from the people who knew and worked with Chief O’Connor during her tenure at the Tampa Police Department.

Close to a dozen former officers showed up to vouch for the chief’s work ethic, personality and temperament.

“Mary has brought to the table something that the city needs,” said one speaker during public comments.

“She knew and memorized all the case details, she wouldn’t leave a stone unturned,” said another speaker.

25 of nearly 40 who spoke during public comments supported Chief O’Connor.

Those who didn’t cited two reasons. First, it was O’Connor’s prior arrest. As a rookie in 1995, O’Connor was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer during a traffic stop.

“I’ve never heard of a felon being able to become a police officer,” said one woman.

Other speakers had issues with Mayor Jane Castor’s nomination process.

“I’m requesting that the Mayor’s office retract their unilateral appointment of Ms. O’Connor and instead opt for a more inclusive Democratic process,” said another speaker.

In January, the mayor held a community forum to introduce the finalist for the job but the event was by invitation only.

One of the contenders, Interim Chief Ruben Delgado, was absent due to a death in the family; however, the event went on. It was not rescheduled.

“The community has spoken, it’s the process, they felt disrespected,” said Chairman Gudes.

“I would ask the administration to start over, be respectful of the public, and be respectful of the city council,” said Council Member Carson.

8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi spoke with the chief moments after she won approval.

“Were you happy with how the mayor handled this process and if not, specifically, what do you not agree with?” asked Saeidi.

“I wasn’t part of the process except applying for a job so I really can’t speak to the process,” said Chief O’Connor.

“There’s nothing about the process that you think should be different next time around?” asked Saeidi.

“I wasn’t here for it but I hear the word transparency a lot,” said Chief O’Connor.

When asked, Chief O’Connor also stated the January forum should have been postponed so Delgado could attend.

“Yes, I think he should’ve been at that forum,” said Chief O’Connor.

O’Connor had this message for people who might still be on the fence about her new role.

“I say give me a chance, let me talk to you, let me explain who I am, what I stand for,” said Chief O’Connor. “I am honored and I am humbled by this opportunity.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.