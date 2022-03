As ready as we Texans are for spring, there’s one more little hit of Texas winter storm activity coming our way today. Here’s what to expect. Yes, there may be white stuff in the DFW metroplex today. According to the Plano forecast on Weather.com, rain showers today could change to snow showers this afternoon (chance of precipitation is 50%). The temperature will be steady in the mid 30s Fahrenheit. It will get down to 27 degrees Fahrenheit tonight.

PLANO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO